How to get a golden ticket to Red Bull Moto Jam 2026

Arvid Lindblad is all set to dazzle motorsports fans in Delhi NCR when he performs at Red Bull Moto Jam 2026.
The British driver of Indo-Swedish heritage will make his Formula 1 debut with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls team at the Australian Grand Prix. But before that, he will be the star of a motorsports extravaganza in India just one weekend before the 2026 F1 season begins with Red Bull Moto Jam taking place on 1st March at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.
Leading up to Red Bull Moto Jam, limited-edition Arvid Lindblad trump cards will be distributed in select college canteens across North India with purchase of a Red Bull can. A few lucky students will find a voucher code on their card, unlocking a free ticket to Red Bull Moto Jam, redeemable via BookMyShow.
Terms & Conditions – Red Bull Moto Jam 2026 Trump Card Promotion
- This promotion is valid only in select colleges and select canteens across North India.
- Trump cards will be issued only on purchase of a Red Bull can, while stocks last.
- Only limited trump cards will contain a scratch code that unlocks a free ticket voucher for Red Bull Moto Jam.
- Voucher codes can be redeemed only on the BookMyShow website or app by selecting seats in the Drift Stand, subject to availability.
- Each voucher code is valid for one-time use only and cannot be exchanged for cash or transferred.
- Red Bull reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the promotion without prior notice.
- Tickets are subject to event terms, venue rules, and entry guidelines.
- Employees of Red Bull and partner agencies are not eligible to participate.
Please read all terms and conditions carefully before participating.
For more info on Red Bull Moto Jam, visit redbull.in/motojam