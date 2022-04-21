Meet 9 Para, a five-a-side football team from Chandigarh

9 Para is a football team from Chandigarh.

They participated in the Chandigarh qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. 9 Para won the Chandigarh city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Rizul Patiyal, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

9 Para at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: 9 Para

Story behind the name: We named our team as a tribute to one of the most famous special forces in the Indian army.

The squad: Rizul Patiyal, Dhruv Sharma, Anish Rana, Swamya Hardik, Nitish Mehra, Harman Singh Brar and Shivam

Home ground: Hi Score, Chandigarh

Team jersey: We don’t have any particular jersey or team colours

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love that five-a-side games have less people to beat; our players are able to dribble past three players and score goals. So that’s fun. Also the goals are smaller, so they are easier to defend.

Team formation/strategy: Our strategy is mostly maintaining ball possession and scoring within the first two-three minutes.

Dream pick: Lionel Messi

Any one rule they could change: We wouldn’t change anything about regular five-a-side football.

Team’s favourite activities: We are all professional footballers so we don’t do anything apart from the game.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: We like to party a lot. Haha!