Meet Black and White Cochin, a five-a-side football team from Kochi

Black and White Cochin is a football team from Kochi.

They participated in the Kochi qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Black and White Cochin won the Kochi city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Amal R, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Black and White Cochin at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Black and White Cochin

Story behind the name: No particular reason for why the team name was picked; the team has had this name for 15 years now.

The squad: Amal R, Alan Solaman KJ, Praveen KJ, Bibin Boban, Sanoop AZ, Sanil S and Kiran S

Home ground: Espirito Ground, Cochin

Team jersey: We wear a cream, white and red jersey.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love the game play because it is all about simple touches and speed.

Team formation/strategy: We play with a 2-2-1 formation. Our strategy is to play attacking football only.

Dream pick: Definitely, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Any one rule they could change: We wouldn’t change any rules. We like it when rules are basic and simple.

Team’s favourite activities: We like to travel across the country to play in football tournaments.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: We are dedicated, full-time footballers, so no other hobbies.