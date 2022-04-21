Meet Boom Boom Goa, a five-a-side football team from Goa

Boom Boom Goa is a football team from Goa.

They participated in the Goa qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Boom Boom Goa won the Goa qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their state in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Akshat Hadkonkar, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Boom Boom Goa at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Boom Boom Goa

Story behind the name: Our manager picked the team name a long time ago; we don’t really remember the reason for the name. But since we took up the name, we’ve won a lot of tournaments and have been one of the most successful five-a-side clubs in Goa.

The squad: Akshat Hadkonkar, Gourav Kankonkar, Faheez Mohammed, Chaitan Komarpant, Stephen Satarkar, Valerian Rodrigues and Devendra Pednekar

Home ground: Play Goa above Caculo Mall at Panaji

Team jersey: We wear a yellow jersey, inspired by the Brazil national team

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love that it is a quick game with no stoppages. There's no wastage of time. We get to improve our skills, ball play and speed in the game.

Team formation/strategy: We usually play 2-2-1 formation.

Dream pick: Definitely, Neymar Jr. He plays street football and is extremely skilful.

Any one rule they could change: We would change the five-second time limit for goalkeepers to make passes. We like to have our goalkeeper involved in the game also.

Team’s favourite activities: We live far away from each other so we mostly meet for matches and practice sessions thrice a week.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: Some of our teammates enjoy fishing and kayaking at Goa’s beaches.