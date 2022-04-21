Meet Champun FC, a five-a-side football team from Guwahati

Champun FC is a football team from Guwahati.

They participated in the Guwahati qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Champun FC won the Guwahati city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Kunal Gautam, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Champun FC at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Champun FC

Story behind the name: It’s our funny way of saying “champion”. The name comes from a joke when we said to each other “Lets become Champun!” before a tournament. So we kept the name.

The squad: Tadar Nana, Bishardaki Lapasam, Letkholen Lhouvum, Davidson Iawphniaw, Paoginlen Kholhou and Kunal Gautam

Home ground: Judge’s Ground, Guwahati

Team jersey: We don’t have a regular jersey; we are just a group of friends who like to play together. We pick any colour contrasting our opponents in a match.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: It’s a super-fast game. It’s all about short passes; that’s what we love.

Team formation/strategy: Our strategy is to keep passing and maintain possession. And when we don’t have the ball, we put a lot of pressure on the opponents.

Dream pick: Without any doubt, Cristiano Ronaldo!

Champun FC at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Any one rule they could change: We don’t want to change any rules.

Team’s favourite activities: We just go to college and hangout. We also watch football matches together.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: Our team captain Kunal Gautam has a YouTube channel called Ron G on which he puts up rap songs in Assamese.