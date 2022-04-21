Meet Ink India, a five-a-side football team from Mumbai

Ink India is a football team from Mumbai.

They participated in the Mumbai qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Ink India won the Mumbai city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Hriday Shetty, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Ink India at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Ink India

Story behind the name: One of our teammates is a well-known tattoo artist, hence the name Ink India.

The squad: Ramesh Singh, Aashish Chavan, Mayur Suvare, Wayne Trinidade, Kiran Gaddam, Hriday Shetty and Damanpreet Singh

Home ground: Mumbai. We don’t have a regular ground because we generally only meet for tournaments, not to practice.

Team jersey: We wear a blue jersey. Our team manager has designed the jersey.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love the intensity and pace of the game; it keeps you on your toes all the time. There isn’t a single moment in five-a-side football when you can just switch off. The adrenaline is always pumping; that’s what we love about it. It also doesn’t have stoppages like throw-ins and free kicks which slows down the game like in 11v11 matches.

Team formation/strategy: We use a 1-2-1-1 formation; our standard is two defenders, one attacking midfielder and one striker. Our strategy is to get the ball quickly to our attackers so they get 1-on-1 opportunities; we avoid passing the ball around among our defenders.

Dream pick: Ronaldinho

Ink India at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Any one rule they could change: We would actually pick up some rules from Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five for regular five-a-side football. We love the elimination rule where the opponent loses a player for every goal we score. We also love not have a proper goalkeeper; it’s like an extra outfield player who comes back to defend. So we would pick up these two rules for regular five-a-side tournaments.

Team’s favourite activities: Whenever we win a tournament, we like to party together. That’s an activity we do together as a team.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: One of our teammates has played handball for India and also played in the recent Hero Futsal League. He also plays kabaddi professionally. Another teammate is a great tattoo artist and is famous among the football circles; he’s done tattoos for players of Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC.