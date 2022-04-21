Meet Joga Bonito, a five-a-side football team from Bengaluru

Joga Bonito is a football team from Bengaluru.

They participated in the Bengaluru qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Joga Bonito won the Bengaluru city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Abhishek Ramesh, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Joga Bonito at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Joga Bonito

Story behind the name: Our manager is a very big fan of Brazil and follows all of their matches. So he named our team Joga Bonito after the famous Brazilian expression.

The squad: Abhishek Ramesh, G John Peter, Karthik G, Shelton Paul, Prasanth Kalinga, Nanda Kumar and Amoes T

Home ground: Bengaluru. We don’t have a particular home turf because we play for different clubs in Bengaluru’s second division football league. We come together to play in tournaments.

Team jersey: We wear a yellow jersey, just like the Brazil national team.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love the intensity of the game the most. We love that you have to be really fast and pass the ball quickly. Whatever you do, you have to be good. There is no scope for errors in this format of the game.

Team formation/strategy: No strategy as such. We have a good understanding between our players, so we rely on that in the game.

Dream pick: Ronaldinho

Joga Bonito at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Any one rule they could change: There’s nothing as such. We are big fans of the the elimination rule in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament; the opponent loses one player for every goal you score. That’s a unique rule.

Team’s favourite activities: We like going out to eat in Bengaluru’s cafes. We chill at places like Sherlock’s, Café Azzure, or some other café.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: Nothing apart from football. Everything we do revolves around the game. Haha!