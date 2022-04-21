Meet Joga Bonito, a five-a-side football team from Bhubaneswar

Joga Bonito is a football team from Bhubaneswar.

They participated in the Bhubaneswar qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Joga Bonito won the Bhubaneswar city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Sai Prasad, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Joga Bonito at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Joga Bonito

Story behind the name: We are from Bhubaneshwar, and it is famous for the god Jagannath. So we named our team Joga Bonito using a play of words based on his name and the football expression.

The squad: Sai Prasad, Kunal Gussain, Saurav Virdi, Gaurav Negi, Ajinkya Krishna Hatkar, Soumya Rout and Sarthak Prabhakar

Home ground: Bhubaneshwar. We don’t have a specific home turf.

Team jersey: We don’t have a jersey or any specific colours for our team

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love that it is a format for people across all age groups. In 11-a-side you require regular practice and a great amount of stamina. Five-a-side is more inclusive. People who are 30+ and below-18 can all play together.

Team formation/strategy: We try to keep passing the ball continuously; it’s actually more of a 11-a-side strategy. We also try rotating players across the field – that’s the main thing for us. We play 1-2-1-1 formation.

Dream pick: David Silva

Any one rule they could change: We find that the goal size varies in every tournament. If the rules of the game had a standard goal size, it would make it easier for us to practice for all tournaments.

Team’s favourite activities: All the players of the team work in the same corporate house. So on weekends, we chill and watch football. We go to watch district tournaments and 11-a-side matches in Bhubaneswar.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: We are famous as old aged people playing football tournaments across Bhubaneshwar.