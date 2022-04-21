Meet Joga Bonito, a five-a-side football team from Mumbai

Joga Bonito is a football team from Mumbai.

They participated in the Indore qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Joga Bonito won the Indore city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from Indore in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Jayesh Sutar, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Joga Bonito at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Joga Bonito

Story behind the name: The owner of the team picked the name. He loved the way the Brazil national team played. So he named the team after this philosophy of Brazilian football.

The squad: Jayesh Sutar, Sandesh Malpote, Aaron D’Costa, Nikhil Thavervittel, Ryan D’Souza, Shivam Yadav and Sahil Hate

Home ground: Ground at Poddar International School in Santacruz, Mumbai

Team jersey: We change our jersey colour every year. Right now we wear a green and black jersey.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: It’s a fast game. It’s much more about ball control compared to an 11v11 game. The transition from attack to defence and back to attack is extremely quick. Ball touches are of prime importance.

Team formation/strategy: It depends on the team we are playing against. We usually adapt to have a strategy opposite of what they are playing.

Dream pick: Ronaldinho

Any one rule they could change: We wouldn’t change any rules.

Team’s favourite activities: Our team loves to get together to play badminton.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: We don’t do much apart from football. When we’re not playing, we’re watching football games.