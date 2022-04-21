Meet Penaldo FC, a five-a-side football team from Jaipur

Penaldo FC is a football team from Jaipur.

They participated in the Jaipur qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Penaldo FC won the Jaipur city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here Manhan Shyamdasani from the team shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Penaldo FC at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Penaldo FC

Story behind the name: Four of the players in our team are fans of Lionel Messi and one is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. So to tease the Ronaldo fan, we named the team Penaldo FC, a popular internet trolling term that mocks Ronaldo for the number of penalties he scores.

The squad: Manhan Shyamdasani, Abhudaya Motwani, Yash Khandelwal, Akshat Singhal, Udayraj Singh, Naman Maheshwari and Saurabh Yadav

Home ground: Turf at Ryan International School, Jaipur

Team jersey: We have two jerseys; one is blue-black and the other is pink.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love that there is no offside rule in regular five-a-side football. In the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five tournament specifically, we love that it is a fast game with minimum shortages.

Team formation/strategy: We play three defenders, one of whom plays full-back. So it’s basically a 1-2-1-1 formation.

Dream pick: Definitely, Lionel Messi! You could’ve guessed it from our team name.

Any one rule they could change: We would actually pick up two rules from Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five for regular five-a-side football. Firstly, we would like corners to be played in all five-a-side games like they are in Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five, and secondly we want matches to be shorter length like they are in this tournament; when the game is longer, players take time to warm-up in the game while a shorter game is much more decisive.

Team’s favourite activities: We don’t do a lot of activities together because our teammates are all in different stages of life; two have families with children, some are running their own businesses, and one is still in high school.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: Manhan Shyamdasani has competed in national level skating competitions and practices photography as a hobby.