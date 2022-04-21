Meet Super 5, a five-a-side football team from Bengaluru

Super 5 is a football team from Bengaluru.

They participated in the Bengaluru qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Super 5 won the Bengaluru city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from Chennai in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Vikram S, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Super 5 at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Super 5

Story behind the name: We used to play five-a-side tournaments regularly so we named our team Super 5.

The squad: Vikram S, Shiva Kumar, Ranjeeth Kumar, Gowtham Raj, Karthik K, Nikhil Ayappa and Vijay R

Home ground: Ground at HSR Layout, Bengaluru

Team jersey: We wear a blue and black jersey

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love that the game is so fast. You have to make short, quick passes and there are no fixed positions. You can’t make any mistakes like 11-a-side.

Team formation/strategy: We play with two defenders, two midfielders and one forward. If a midfielder goes into attack, one of the defenders steps up to midfield. That’s the formation and strategy.

Dream pick: Arokia Dass, grandfather of team captain Vikram S. He was an India national team player.

Super 5 at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Any one rule they could change: We like the rules of five-a-side football as they are.

Team’s favourite activities: We sit at a local tea shop and gossip about football. That’s our daily bonding activity.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: When we are not playing football, we are coaching. We are also good at cracking jokes and making fun of each other.