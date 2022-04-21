Meet The Wolves, a five-a-side football team from Jalandhar

The Wolves is a football team from Jalandhar.

They participated in the Jalandhar qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. The Wolves won the Jalandhar city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Ahmed Al-Hababi, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

The Wolves at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: The Wolves

Story behind the name: We can’t recall why this name was picked; it’s just been our team name for a long time.

The squad: Ahmed Al-Hababi, Zakarya Al-Sayani, Ebrahim Al-Yamani, Yasser Wathab, Shami Al-Raeeini, Azzam Ghareb and Hage Sarbo

Home ground: Ground at Lovely Professional University ground, Jalandhar. We are all from Yemen originally; we study in this university.

Team jersey: We wear a green-black jersey designed by our captain Ahmed Al-Hababi. It’s a combination of greens of nature and dark shadows made by light.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We just enjoy the game a lot. We love that Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five is all about giving your best for 10 minutes on the field. We play to have fun.

Team formation/strategy: We play a 1-2-1-1 formation. We adapt our strategy to be opposite that of what our opponents are playing.

Dream pick: Lionel Messi

The Wolves at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Any one rule they could change: We would make the rule that matches should start with a drop ball instead of a coin toss to decide who kicks off; we think that would be fair for both teams.

Team’s favourite activities: We spend most of our time studying. We also love travelling.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: We practice our cultural dance. We are also famous on campus for the food we cook; we are all good cooks.