Meet Tribals United FC, a five-a-side football team from Dimapur

Tribals United FC is a football team from Dimapur.

They participated in the Dimapur qualifier of Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India , a global five-a-side football tournament. The sixth edition of the tournament in India featured 19 city qualifiers. Tribals United won the Dimapur city qualifier. They will now compete in the Red Bull Neymar Jr’s Five 2022 India Finals as the winning team from their city in the hopes of becoming national champions and earning an opportunity to represent India at the world finals in Qatar.

Here the captain of the team, Maongtoshi Imsong, shares details about the team, how it was named, where they practice, and what is their home jersey design.

Aside from these simple facts about the team, he was quizzed with a few fun questions:

What the team loves most about five-a-side football

Dream pick of any one professional player they could have in their team

Any one rule they want to change, add or remove from regular five-a-side football rules

How the team bonds aside from playing and practicing football

Other talents/activities/hobbies that the players are really good at

Read on to get to know the team and discover who the players are on and off the field.

Tribals United FC at the Red Bull Neymar Jr's Five city qualifier © Focus Sports

Name of team: Tribals United FC

Story behind the name: We are from different tribes across Nagaland. Each tribe has its own customs so in that way we are different. But when we come together as a team, we are united. Hence the name Tribals United.

The squad: Ngulie Pochury, Apothung Yanthan, K Puloto Chophi, Bokito V Shohe, Bepeto Achumi and Maongtoshi Imsong

Home ground: SAI Sports Training Ground, Dimapur

Team jersey: Red is the official colour of our jersey. We love it because it is lively and vibrant as a colour.

What the team loves about five-a-side football: We love that it’s a fast-paced game. We can display our skills and short passes.

Team formation/strategy: We play 1-2-1-1 or 1-2-2 as a formation. In strategy, we are all about attack.

Dream pick: Of course, Neymar Jr

Any one rule they could change: Five-a-side football is all about skill, so we would put in rules where tackles from behind and rough tackles are very strictly penalised.

Team’s favourite activities: We love to hang out together and discuss the team. We meet up to make plans and strategies for the team.

Other talents/activities/hobbies: Some of our team members are great musicians.