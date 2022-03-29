What’s it like to have a complete Red Bull Off The Roof experience?

With the Bacardi NH7 Weekender returning to Pune over the 26-27th March weekend, we can say that music festivals in person are truly back and alive again in India.

The festival had much to offer its enthusiastic attendees, including the return of the Red Bull Off The Roof stage at the 2022 edition.

Red Bull Off The Roof was launched in 2013 as a unique platform for emerging artists across the country. What sets this stage apart from any other performance venue is that the stage is literally built on the top of a tour bus. The bus is driven to the venue, safety harnesses, railings and guides are raised on the roof of the bus, and musicians perform literally off the roof of the bus to an audience standing below. The bus is completely fitted out with bunk beds inside so musicians sleep comfortably while on tour. There’s also an elevator on the side of the bus for musicians to ride up and down with their equipment.

Artists Seedhe Maut, T.ill APES, RANJ x Clifr, Anoushka Maskey, Lifafa, When Chai Met Toast, and creator duo Jordindians took to the unique stage over the two-day music festival in Pune. Here they share their personal experiences of performing on the Red Bull Off The Roof stage and the memories that made it special.

Anoushka Maskey

Anoushka Maskey at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender © Fleck Media

Mumbai/Sikkim-based singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey made her debut on the Red Bull Off The Roof stage this year. “The most thrilling part was going up on that little trolley – that too while wearing five-inch heels. It felt very rockstar,” she said. One of her highlights was watching her fans’ smiling faces from on top of the bus as she performed for them.

Lifafa

Lifafa at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender © Fleck Media

Suryakant Sawhney aka Lifafa also performed on the tour bus for the very first time. “I felt a bit like Shah Rukh Khan from Chaiyya Chaiyya,” he laughed. Two elements that stood out for him were the interiors of the bus and the elevator. “The elevator is awesome. It’s super practical for taking all the equipment up and down,” he said.

Seedhe Maut

Seedhe Maut at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender © Fleck Media

Delhi-based hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut was delighted with the love they received from the crowd. “The crane that carries you all the way up to the roof of the bus is an amusement ride in itself. The whole set was an adrenaline boost. The view from the top is really something,” said the duo. The most memorable thing for Seedhe Maut was being able to pay tribute to their friend and rapper MC Tod Fod, who passed away recently.

When Chai Met Toast

When Chai Met Toast at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender © Fleck Media

Kochi-based band When Chai Met Toast returned to Bacardi NH7 Weekender for the first time since 2016, this time as a headliner on the Red Bull Off The Roof stage. Even though they had performed on this stage before, they talked about how different this particular experience felt. “The whole view from the bus this time was magical. We had at least 3000-4000 people singing our songs, screaming, shouting, and going berserk. It was truly magical,” they said.

RANJ x Clifr

RANJ x Clifr at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender © Fleck Media

The two faces behind Bengaluru-based RANJ x Clifr, Ranjani Ramadoss and Chlipher Christopher, talked about how great it was to bring their set to the Red Bull Off The Roof stage. “This was the first time we performed our set with the band, dancers, and horn section. It was really interesting to coordinate with the dancers and write parts for the horn section,” said Clifr. For RANJ, the best part was the audience’s reaction. “In the last song, everyone made a circle and started breaking. And that’s what music does – it brings people together,” she said.

T.ill APES

T.ill APES at Red Bull Off The Roof at Bacardi NH7 Weekender © Fleck Media

Short for Till All People Evolve Slightly, Bengaluru band T.ill APES had an interesting challenge ahead of them at Bazardi NH7 Weekender. Being a six-piece band, T.ill APES was not used to the compact space that the Red Bull Off The Roof stage offered. “We’re all used to running around and causing mayhem when we perform. So it got us out of our element a little bit. But if anything, we leaned into it and were able to find our own space and energy. And we loved performing from a height,” they said.

Jordindian

Bengaluru-based Naser Al Azzeh and Vineeth "Beep" Kumar familiarised themselves with the tour bus while creating vlogs for their music and comedy channel Jordindian. “The bus is the only thing that can move and groove. We can’t wait for it to come to our city,” they said. According to them, the coolest thing about the Red Bull Off The Roof stage was its accessibility and the connection it formed between the artists and the audience. “Oh and we loved the rollercoaster elevator – the rollervator!” they joked.