Red Bull Premieres: Exclusive release of ofRo-ADK’s ‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’

It took all of four years for ADK and ofRo’s calendars to sync up for long enough that they could collaborate on a track together. The duo first met in 2016, when Aaryan Dinesh Kanagaratnam – aka ADK – travelled down to Tamil composer Harris Jayaraj’s studio in Chennai to record vocals for a film soundtrack. The Sri Lankan R&B and hip-hop artist was already a known figure in Tamil film music circles, having broken through in 2008 with the Vijay Antony track ‘ Aathichudi ’ from the film TN 07 AL 4777.

Rohith Abraham – aka ofRo – was a music programmer for Jayaraj at the time, having started work with the composer just a year earlier (older musicheads may remember him as the keyboardist for prog-metal act Nerverek, though he's become better known for his outstanding collaboration with Arivu over recent years).

When the two met, there was instant chemistry. They immediately knew they wanted to work together. But their other commitments – apart from being a full time-musician, Dinesh is also a creative director at an ad agency in Singapore – kept getting in the way. It took till November last year for the stars to finally align.

Judging by their first single ‘Lityananda’, released this March, the wait was worth it. The delightfully tongue-in-cheek track lampoons the statements and rhetorical style of the infamous godman that inspired its title. Over three odd minutes, Dinesh does a masterful impression of the “swagu swami” set to ofRo’s playful reinterpretation of the beat from Eminem classic ‘Ass Like That’. The song is already well on its way to becoming a cult classic.

But ‘Lityananda’ wasn’t actually the first song the duo wrote together. That honour goes to ‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’, which the duo wrote in November last year. ‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’ – which translates to “who is a Tamilian?” – is Dinesh’s ode to the familiar, everyday symbols of Tamil culture and identity. The rapper riffs on everything from the veshti to Tamil style chicken curry, while Ofro cranks the tempo up to "fistpumps at an EDM festival" levels.

‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’ releases as part of Red Bull Premieres, a new monthly property that features exclusive releases by some of India’s most exciting artists. The releases have been curated by Tejas Nair aka Spryk, producer, DJ, label owner, and one of the country’s most exciting mixed media artists. With Red Bull Premieres, he has handpicked some of the finest new releases in the country across electronica, hip-hop, indie and more.

We spoke to the duo over video call and email about ‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’ and what it’s like to collaborate across borders.

Where do you guys look for inspiration when you’re starting a new project?

ofRo: As a producer, I find inspiration in the lyrics. In this case, ADK sent me the lyrics, from which I derived the direction for the music. Most often however, I work with writers to arrive at a lyric that inspires me to take the track to the finish line.

ADK: As a creator, you should let your mind flow free and learn to observe things around you. Observation is a great habit where it lets you grab inspiration from many things around you. It could be an object, an animal, or even random people who pass by you. Sometimes content from fellow artists will inspire you.

ofRo © ofRo

Can you take us through your approach from when an idea first strikes you to how you develop that idea into a song?

ofRo: I have some questions I ask myself before I begin. Like, what is the message of the song? Is it chill or is it serious? Should we deliver it slow or fast? What musical genre would work best for this lyric? Can I make a musical idea that contrasts with the message in the song? Sometimes, juxtaposition works wonders. For ‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’ that’s what I did.

ADK: An idea should have a deep insight and you should be able to rationalize it easily through simple lyrics. I do not fall into this category of brainstorming for hours to execute an idea. An idea is not a collective of many things, but just one single image that you want to bring to life. I prefer to grab any interesting sound or music that will give me space to execute my idea and I start writing for it. Then, I approach the right music producer to produce the sound around it and bring my lines to life.

Among your contemporaries in the subcontinent, whose music or performance style have you been really tuned into lately and why?

ofRo: Lately, I’ve been listening to the EP Raaja Beats by Malfnktion and Raka. Those bootleg remixes are off the hook. I love Ilaiyaraaja music and to hear it in this totally new style was elevating. Kudos to them for also retaining the essence of every song. That’s the really hard part with remixes. Performance wise, I really dig APEX by Spryk. I could see the work leading up to its debut at Magnetic Fields.

With ofRo in Chennai and ADK in Singapore, how does your collaborative process work?

ADK: It works like this: I spend more time talking to ofRo than I do talking to my girlfriend. The process is very simple. We get on a call and talk rubbish for hours, we crack jokes, and then suddenly an idea pops up. Then I sit on my computer, I record my vocals here and send it to him. Then ofRo tells me that he wants better quality vocals so he makes me come down to India to record properly in a good studio. But now I've told him, "Dude, just tell me the easiest way to record at home. You're an engineer; you should know how to make it better."

ADK © ADK

‘Yaarudaa Tamizhan’ translates to “Who is a Tamilian?” What got you thinking about Tamil identity?

ADK: Basically I'm just taking whatever I see in my culture, among my people, and put that in the song. Like if you're walking down the street and you see this old grandmother with huge earrings sitting on a corner and chewing betel, then I'm singing about that. It's basically a song about all these different things in the Tamil community. I just had no content to write at the time, so I thought of the question “yaarudaa tamizhan?” and ran with it. When you think too much on anything, it'll turn into a shit-porridge.

ofRo: Me being a little political as usual, I wanted to put a different angle in there. So there's this video from a few years ago when a bunch of the Tamil film industry people got together to raise their voice about the S Anitha suicide case. One famous director said something like. "Hey, we're all Tamilians. We need to take this opportunity to come together and stand up for a Tamil girl." Then Pa Ranjith got on stage, snatched the mic from him and basically said, "How long are you going to fool us by saying we're Tamil?" Essentially what he was attacking was jingoism. That turned into this entire media frenzy. For me, this was an iconic moment in Tamil culture. It was like Pa Ranjith's Kanye-West-at-the-Grammys moment. So when I heard ADK's lyrics, I decided to use some samples from that video in the track. For the listener who listens deeply, he might get it.

ofRo, your production on this is very different from your work with Arivu. Where is this electro/EDM vibe coming from?