Red Bull Premieres: Parimal Shais and Hanumankind single ‘S.L.A.B’

With the arrival of Indian hip-hop as a major force that has managed to combine both commercial appeal and underground credibility, there’s a chance that artists might get lost in the glutton of releases that come out every single day.

Breaking through the noise without succumbing to the pressure of formulaic tropes requires a project that matches oversized ambition with the ability to execute – a hard task to achieve for the best of us.

In 2019, two artists from Southern India announced their arrival with projects that pushed boundaries in Indian hip-hop – Kochi-based producer Parimal Shais and Bengaluru-based rapper Hanumankind .

Shais’ debut album titled Kumari Kandam Traps Vol. I is arguably the most comprehensive aural document of the South Indian hip-hop community and was one of the best releases of 2019. Featuring collaborations with Malayalam, Tamil and English rappers from across the region, Kumari Kandam Traps Vol. I was a definitive exercise in reaffirming Shais’ southern identity built upon his style of combining distorted, mangled 808s with traditional instruments.

The success of the project prompted Shais to take his production more seriously, leaving his stints as a recording engineer in the television industry behind. While working on the album, Shais connected with Hanumankind aka Sooraj Cherukat, the Kerala-born, Texas-raised MC who was embarking on his own artistic journey at the same time. A personal trainer on the side, Cherukat had long been earmarked for his ability to pen razor-sharp bars and trade punchlines with the best MCs the country had to offer. Post-Shais’ success with Kumari Kandam Traps Vol. I, Cherukat dropped a career-defining project titled Kalari EP and followed it up with a landmark performance at last year’s NH7 Weekender festival – a performance that had many in the industry hailing him as the next big thing in Indian hip-hop.

Shais and Cherukat have quickly developed an artistic relationship that seeks to push the boundaries of Indian hip-hop by combining forward-thinking production and South Indian culture. On ‘S.L.A.B’, the latest collaborative effort from the duo, the evolution of this camaraderie is palatable.

‘S.L.A.B’ releases as part of Red Bull Premieres , a monthly property that features exclusive releases by some of India’s most exciting artists. The releases have been curated by Tejas Nair aka Spryk , producer, DJ, label owner, and one of the country’s most exciting mixed media artists. With Red Bull Premieres, he has handpicked some of the finest new releases in the country across electronica, hip-hop, indie and more.

We caught up with Shais and Cherukat to speak about their inspirations, creative process and more.

What drew you towards each other as artists to then become frequent collaborators?

Hanumankind: We’re just two Southern boys trying to make music and represent our culture – that’s the foundation. The first time we connected – it’s actually kind of hilarious – it was when Parimal had started working on his album [Kumari Kandam Trap Vol. I] and he was looking for a Tamil rapper. He texted me on Instagram – I was actually the middle man!

Parimal Shais: I would have given you the beat if I’d known you liked it.

Hanumankind: So I was trying to hook him up with some Tamil rappers but then at the same time I really fucked with the beat and wanted to jump on it. When I couldn’t find anybody I just told him that I wanted to do it and it kind of just took off from there.

Swaraj Sriwastav © Swaraj Sriwastav

Where do you look for inspiration when you’re starting a new project?

Parimal Shais: A lot of my inspiration comes from the culture here [in Kochi]. I come from the Malabar side of Kerala, and as a child, my parents used to take me to temples and cultural events where, rather than having a religious experience, I used to have this burst of creative inspiration over what I could do with those sounds.

Hanumankind: A lot of it is also from just listening to all kinds of music and like different kinds of podcasts, etc. Personally, I also try to find a balance between my Southern roots – both Indian and American. Another thing that we’ve kind of leaned into heavily is taking inspiration from each other’s lifestyles. We’re pretty wild and weird so a lot of that comes into our music as well.

Can you take us through your approach from when an idea first strikes you to how you develop that idea into a song?

Hanumankind: It depends on what I want to talk about. A lot of my earlier writing was just based on punchlines, going bar-for-bar and experimenting with wordplay. Now I’m trying to develop as a songwriter so it’s a bit more focussed. I pick a topic and stem down from it – creating structure and trying to really hone in on what I’m trying to say.

Parimal Shais: I’m a lot more impulsive when it comes to beat-making – it depends on what’s happening then and what I’m listening to. But when I did the album for example, I had a broad, overarching concept in my head – so all the production had to come and fit under that concept.

What was on your playlist when you were writing/recording ‘S.L.A.B’?

Hanumankind: Oh man! A bunch of stuff that’s always on our playlist. Artists such as JPEGMAFIA, Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, System of a Down and Excision.

Parimal Shais: I’m heavily inspired by a lot of post-rock and progressive metal as well.

Among your contemporaries in India, whose music or performance style have you been really tuned into lately and why?

Both: We don’t really take inspiration from what’s going on in the country right now. But we need to give a shout out to the homies from Delhi – Seedhe Maut. They’ve been levelling up consistently and are really a joy to watch live as well.

Do you ever suffer writer’s block, and how do you deal with it/shake it off?

Hanumankind: I deal with a lot of writer’s block, especially recently with all that’s going on. The act of doing something, or just living in general, is what inspires me to write and none of us have been able to do anything lately so it’s been a bit rough. I don’t know man, sometimes it’s listening to music or just getting up and working out. But I need to spring into action and do something to be able to start writing – if I’m not out there living my life then what do I have to write about?

Parimal Shais: I haven’t really faced a creative block yet.

Hanumankind: Lucky bastard!

Where do you see Indian hip-hop going sonically and what's the impact you hope to leave?

Parimal Shais: I think there’s a lot of scope for us to create the next evolution in what Indian music can sound like, using traditional instruments in a way that’s never been done before and pushing our culture forward instead of living in the past.

Hanumankind: Yeah, I mean, look at any international artist that samples an Indian sound – that single blows up! We need to understand our roots and then move forward from there.

Parimal Shais: Also, more distorted 808s!