Red Bull Premieres: Exclusive release of Yesnomaybe’s single ‘The Other’

Yesnomaybe is the new explorative audio-visual project of Akshat Nauriyal .

With over two decades of experience in the Indian independent music scene, Akshat embarked on this solo project with the release of his first single ‘Ashes’ in June 2020 .

Yesnomaybe takes a different approach from Akshat’s previous work as the drummer of noise rock bank HOIRONG and 2009 Toto Music Award-winning act Another Vertigo Rush.

Combining his experience working in multiple mediums, Akshat designed Yesnomaybe to be a new-media journey through the human condition and an audio-visual deep dive into digital existentialism.

His first release under the project was the single ‘Ashes’, which featured a music video made using three augmented reality Instagram filters designed and created by Akshat. His next is the single ‘The Other’, building up to an EP release under the moniker before the end of the year.

‘The Other’ releases as part of Red Bull Premieres , a monthly property that features exclusive releases by some of India’s most exciting artists. The releases have been curated by Tejas Nair aka Spryk, producer, DJ, label owner, and one of the country’s most exciting mixed media artists. With Red Bull Premieres, he has handpicked some of the finest new releases in the country across electronica, hip-hop, indie and more.

We speak with Akshat about ‘The Other’ and his music creation process as Yesnomaybe.

Where do you look for inspiration when you’re starting a new project?

For me inspiration comes both from the outside and from within. Music both new and old is always a source. But I'm also super inspired by visual and new media artists. There is an inextricable connection between visuals and music which, when they come together, really alleviates the experience. Plus I enjoy things at the fringes which are far from the mainstream because that usually implies something away from the ordinary. I really value the idea of individuality for any piece of work/art. And that's where mining my own understanding and experience of life/the world around me becomes a pool to dip into. In a way I look for authenticity in my work, hoping my own journey could bring that.

Can you take us through your approach from when an idea first strikes you to how you develop that idea into a song?

There isn't one set way honestly and I'm keen to not have one approach be as such. Of course, there is some order to the chaos though. As pretentious as that sounds, I'm usually chasing a stream of consciousness or a mood initially. Sometimes it comes from a lyrical phrase or a melody which helps articulate a thought, building a song around it. Sometimes, it's a pad or a sound that helps emote the mood. Musically, initially I create loops which I keep revisiting over months till I feel they are heading somewhere.

Like this song, ‘The Other’, I've had the opening groove and bassline – which form the core of the song – for over a year. But it's only about a month or so ago that the opening verse came to me in a frenzied moment. And that really pushed the song forward, things started falling into place, or well, at least I felt they did.

What was on your playlist when you were writing/recording ‘The Other’?

Deerhunter, Tamaryn, Mount Kimbie, Grizzly Bear, Toro Y Moi, Phantogram, Black Milk, Run the Jewels, Karnivool. I know; it's weird mix.

Among your contemporaries in India, whose music or performance style have you been really tuned into lately and why?

It's incredible the number of amazing artists we have in India in this moment in time. I really dig the work of Sandunes , Disco Puppet , JBabe, Aqua Dominatrix to name a few. Even Spryk's audio-visual work with Big Fat, and DJ Kone Kone whose live set is a riot; even though that's not really my music of choice. Prabh Deep is another supremely powerful artist. And of course, Lifafa, in how he has integrated Hindi seamlessly into such a contemporary sound.

Do you ever suffer writer’s block, and how do you deal with it/shake it off?

I think I suffer more from paralysis by analysis than I do with a writer's block per se. Often I have ideas but my brain demands that I give them a specific form immediately, or think more of the purpose of the outcome. It's probably impatience stemming from this instant gratification-oriented reality we live in now. That can often be frustrating, and cause a block in progress, or even lead to discarding the idea. So I often have to remind myself, especially in the initial phase of writing, to give the process the time it needs and indulge the idea rather than demand an answer from it. More like a conversation rather than an argument. If that makes sense.

Also, I've learnt a good way of getting through such phases is by letting people who you respect and trust into that process. It can help to get an external perspective, which is not tarnished by your own bias. I've started sharing demos with some close friends to understand how they receive a song and that really helps me get out of my own mind. The brunt of this process is endured the most by my friend Keshav Dhar, who has also mixed and mastered both ‘Ashes’ and ‘The Other’.

How have music production and augmented reality complemented each other in your process?