How ace Indian speedcuber Sripad Sarma Katrapati beat a world champion

A final year dental student, Sripad Sarma Katrapati knows the challenges and pressures of real life. And he also knows the pressures of sports.

The 21-year-old defeated one of the best-known names in the cubing community during the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup 2020 Final, which was staged online.

Sripad beat Max Park 2-0 in the Round of 16 in the Fastest Hand event. The Indian’s first solve was in 12.620 seconds and his second took 16.160. Meanwhile, Max failed at both. However, Max won the Speedcubing Mixed event to win the overall tournament and became the world champion.

Rubik's Cube mosaic by Giovanni Contardi

The win against Max Park was memorable for the Chennai-based Sripad, who started cubing in 2013 and learnt the tricks of the trade through YouTube videos.

Here he explains how he managed to beat a world champion.

How do you prepare for an event like this and what was your reaction when you saw you’d be playing Max in the Round of 16?

Once I know an event like this is coming up, I start preparing about a month before. I am a final year dental student so I don’t have much time to practice nowadays. Also only when I know an event is coming up do I have any motivation to practice. I sit down and do a few solves here and there. Once the competition is about a week away, I’ll properly sit down to practice for two-three hours a day.

I knew by my seeding that I would have to face Max Park eventually. I did not think I would beat him; that was completely unexpected for me. He’s actually extremely fast; I don’t know how I beat him. I think it was my luck that day or maybe I am good enough.

Are you a competitive person by nature?

I am pretty competitive. I feel bad when someone beats me. But I go back home and start practicing.

I get bored very easily. I can’t stay put. And I don’t know how but it’s only while cubing that I’m able to concentrate extremely hard. It’s come through practice for me. It’s not like I’ve sat down to develop.

Sripad in competition at the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup in 2018

Were you nervous before or during the match against Max Park?

I might be nervous during the competition, but not while solving. While solving, I tell myself, “I am the best, I can do this.” I motivate myself. I don’t let thoughts like, “Is this person faster than me,” get into my head.

In my opinion, Max is the fastest speedcuber in the world, and has been for a few years. He is a cult figure. But there is one person I really look up to in the cubing community. And that’s Feliks Zemdegs. I am pretty sure if I was facing Feliks and not Max, I would have been a lot more nervous because of the fact that I idolize him so much.

What did you tell yourself going into the contest against Max?

At one point in time, I was as fast as Max.

We have the World Cube Association, which conducts competitions where we are ranked. We have world championships in that as well. We get five solves and they take an average of these solves. In competition, I once solved the Rubik’s Cube one-handed in 8.49 seconds, which was part of the top-12 in the world and top-2 in Asia in 2019.

But after that I didn’t have much practice. I didn’t really lose that speed; somehow I found it against Max Park.

Max Park after winning the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup 2019

In a match like this, when you know you are up against one of the best, do you play the cube or the opponent?

This was over video call. But even when we are face-to-face, I try not to show any pressure. I tend to be a lot cooler on the outside than I am on the inside. Even if I’m nervous, I play it cool. That does really mess with the opponent sometimes.

I think I would have been the same even if this match was in person. I used to get nervous, but I have been cubing for nine years now, so it really does not affect me as much anymore.

When solving, I pay 100% attention to what I’m doing. I don’t even look at the timer. If something falls around me I don’t realise it until I’m done with my solve. I ensure all my concentration is only on the solve.

Max Park failed both of those solves. I think when I won the first solve, it unsettled him, so he wasn’t able to complete the second either. It was just 10-15 seconds between the two solves, so there’s not a lot of time to think or overthink. I had a sip of water and went ahead with the (second) solve.

What did the result mean for you?

I had felt that I was not as fast, that I had become irrelevant in the community because I had not really participated in competitions for a long time. I had not attended a competition for four-five months before the lockdown in 2020. But this result showed me that I can get there again, that I am not irrelevant and I can win something. It gave me a little hope and confidence.

Max Park in competition at the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup 2019

Sripad’s tips to beat a world champion cuber

Be patient: My first timed solve of a Rubik’s was 16 and a half minutes. Now I can do it in seven seconds two-handed and 10 seconds one-handed. All I can say is you just have to practice. If I had gotten disheartened with the 16-minute solve, I wouldn’t have beaten Max Park, or qualified for the Red Bull Rubik’s Cube World Cup, or gotten that 8.4 second solve. So it’s all about patience. You just have to believe in yourself and you will get much faster.