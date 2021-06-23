PRAWLN

FANGETTA

NO HANDS NZ

Humphrey Hanley aka 'NoHandsNZ' is a man of many talents. Photographer, videographer, drone pilot, popular Twitch streamer.

He also has no hands... Starting his 'No Hands No Excuses' channel on YouTube a few years ago, his main goal is to motivate every day people to achieve their best by showing them what a guy with fragile skin, and no hands can get out there and do.

Over the years this has expanded, grown, and changed into many different avenues of creating art and content for people to enjoy, but also be inspired by. These days that includes being a Partnered Streamer on Twitch, playing video games 4 days a week, and showing the world that with a little kiwi ingenuity, a setup full of accessible adapted technology, and some awesome people in his corner that take a chance and work with him, I can give any game a go!

Check out NoHandsNZ' home gaming set-up in the latest episode of "Red Bull Presents: Show Us Your Set-Up"

WOLFYYNZ

Harri aka "Wolfy", is a 19 year old from New Zealand, who is pursuing his passion of gaming and streaming full time.

WolfyyNZ has amassed over 35k followers primarily streaming Fortnite videos.

Check out Wolfy's home gaming set-up in the latest episode of "Red Bull Presents: Show Us Your Set-Up"

MAD MIKE:

Professional drifter Mike Whiddett, better known by his fans as Mad Mike, has always had a passion for speed and all things extreme. So it's only fitting that he has a custom-built simulator set up at home to hone his skills off the track.

Not only is it a great training tool but also one he uses to bond and hang out with his son, and racing sensation in his own right, Lincoln Whiddett.

In the latest episode, Mad Mike gives us an exclusive tour of his set-up.

MEOWSPARKY:

Watch Meowsparky, aka Ally, the variety partner Twitch Streamer take us on a tour of her stream room where she creates, games, and expresses herself as part of Red Bull presents Show Us Your Set-Up.

Meowsparky Red Bull Show Us Your Set-Up

