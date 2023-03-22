What top athletes and F1 fans loved about Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023

Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023 was an event that everyone will remember for a lifetime.

Those in attendance at Bandra Bandstand were wowed by the talent of multiple-race winner David Coulthard as he drove the championship-winning RB7 along one of the most famous sea-facing streets of Mumbai.

Being able to experience the eardrum-splitting sound of the V8 engine in close quarters certainly excited the fans in attendance, which included some popular names and faces from India’s sports communities.

Here some of them describe the highlights of their experience at the event and how they feel it will help promote motorsports in India.

Mira Erda, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tania Sachdev pose with David Coulthard © Red Bull staff

Techno Gamerz

“It was very, very crazy. I mean to think that Mumbai’s most fancy road was shut for a day to conduct the Red Bull Showrun [it is quite incredible]. The street has been done up for the event and looks amazing. And the loud sound that the Red Bull Racing car produces, it is absolutely next level.

“I think there are a lot of F1 fans in India at this point of time; the popularity of the sport has grown a lot in the last few years. I think if we manage to get a race back to India, like at the Buddh International Circuit, we will have a huge crowd, and it will be amazing.”

Riyan Parag

“Being at Red Bull Showrun feels amazing. I’ve been looking forward to this for a while now. I think the whole experience has been amazing. Watching the Oracle Red Bull Racing car live in Mumbai; so many people have turned up for the event – and I think it has been an incredible experience for everyone here. It’s been a lot of fun.

“I think with the event being organized so beautifully by Red Bull India, it is going to bring a lot more people to the sport in our country. I saw people in the street, standing for hours in the hot weather, just waiting to catch a glimpse of the RB7. So I think the interest in the sport is definitely growing and F1 will be a very big sport in India very soon.”

Coulthard explains parts of the RB7 to Tania, Mira and Ashwini © Red Bull staff

Tania Sachdev

“It’s been so much fun. The sound [was mind-blowing]. You know, I play chess, and that is pin-drop silence and requires full concentration in absolute silence. This is a whole different vibe, a completely different energy [even with those concentration levels]. I watched [Netflix’s documentary series Formula One:] Drive to Survive, and I feel like I’m experiencing it right now.

“Whenever we watch F1, I am constantly supporting the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. So to have watched them live in person in Mumbai was super cool and a great way to spend a Sunday morning.

“I think having more races in India – whether it is F4 or F3 – and having more events like the Red Bull Showrun, which showcase the car and driver performances, I think that’s how we can definitely grow motorsports in India.”

Mira Erda

“Being a racer myself – I’m a Formula 4 driver – when I saw the Formula 1 car driven around, I feel it was an amazing effort to promote motorsports in India. For those who watched Drive to Survive, I think this was their chance to get to see the car in real-life.

“I would say the popularity of motorsports in India is obviously huge. Events like the Red Bull Showrun, and with a lot of races being conducted in India at the grassroots level – like four-stroke car or go-kart races, or formula car races – have helped with the popularity of the sport. I hope a lot more people take up racing and more sponsors get into the sport to promote us; that’s how we will be able to take the sport forward.”

Viraj Ghelani

“I loved the vibe of the Red Bull Showrun. I love that F1 has now built such a big community in India; it has happened a little at a time with steady efforts.”

Suhail Chandhok joins Mira, David, Ashwini and Tania for a photo © Red Bull staff

Ashwini Ponnappa

“I’m sure an event like the Red Bull Showrun has done a lot to bring more awareness and interest in the sport. And I’m sure it is definitely going to help motorsports grow in India.

“I think thanks to Drive to Survive, the popularity of motorsports in India has definitely grown. It has got a lot more people interested in the sport. And events like Red Bull Showrun also help grow interest a lot because people get to see the car, hear the sound, and visually feel the energy, so it definitely helps grow interest in motorsports.”

Gautam Singhania

“I think for the growth of motorsports in India, with an event like Red Bull Showrun where an F1 car is performing in Mumbai or India overall, it has certainly helped for the popularity of the sport.”

Jonathan Gaming

“The entire event was a massive highlight for me. I’d never experienced something like this in Mumbai before. Everyone along the street of Bandra Bandstand went crazy when the car raced by. Red Bull Showrun had a different vibe altogether, and I loved it.

“I’d never followed F1 racing before this, and attending Red Bull Showrun made me regret that I hadn’t followed the sport before. Now I’m looking forward to attending many more cool motorsports events just like this.”

Riyan, Techno Gamerz, Ankit Panth, Tania, Harit Noah, Mira and Ashwini © Red Bull staff