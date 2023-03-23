David Coulthard performs at the Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023
Check out short video highlights from Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023

Relive the action from one of Mumbai’s most exciting days of the calendar year with these short clips that capture the vibe created by the RB7.
Written by Rohit Singh
Published on
Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023 was a one-of-a-kind event.
Everyone in attendance would agree that it was the best thing they could experience to formula racing, bar being out on track at an F1 circuit.
For one day, the main street of the sea-facing Bandra Bandstand was shut to regular traffic as multiple-time race winner David Coulthard demonstrated the power and performance of the championship-winning RB7.
Get a glimpse of some of the excitement in these highlight reels on social media.

Check out the experiences of some social media personalities at Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023

