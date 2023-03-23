Check out short video highlights from Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023

Red Bull Motorsports
Red Bull Showrun Mumbai 2023 was a one-of-a-kind event.
Everyone in attendance would agree that it was the best thing they could experience to formula racing, bar being out on track at an F1 circuit.
For one day, the main street of the sea-facing Bandra Bandstand was shut to regular traffic as multiple-time race winner David Coulthard demonstrated the power and performance of the championship-winning RB7.
