Check out the singles of the city winners of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 featured city qualifiers, pre-qualifiers and then a national final that was televised in a six-episode docu series .

The winners of the national final get a chance to record their own full-length albums with several other perks, including a music video and a complete press kit for release.

In addition, some of the city winners also went into the studio to record their own singles which they have now put out on most major streaming platforms.

Read below to discover how the artists’ describe the music in their own words and listen to the tracks.

‘BIG SHOTS’ by Siyaahi, ACHARYA

Siyaahi says: ‘BIG SHOTS’ has two meanings. Big shots are huge shots taken when you diss someone off. I ain’t tried to diss a specific person here; I’m not dissing anyone. It’s just that they consider me a big shot now, the audience. Because they were sleeping and they didn’t know of me before. And now because they assume that I am a big shot, I am delivering this song as a big shot. So that’s how the song starts, “Baith big shots ke saath, rakhe top ke secrets.” And then it talks about what it is like if you beef with Siyaahi. So it’s just an aggressive track and I’m trying to prove my skills through it. I’m trying to tell the audience that sleeping on me is not an option. Also the beat by ACHARYA has an Indian trap touch and my lyrics perfectly fit with the beat.

Siyaahi © Ali Bharmal

‘IN MY ZONE’ by SUPERMANIKK

SUPERMANIKK says: This track, ‘IN MY ZONE’, is a drill rap track, produced and performed by myself. This track touches upon multiple elements of society, be it politically, or of the people. Words are portrayed using various techniques, word plays, and flow switches. The title itself says that I'm living in my own way, I'm in my zone. Negativity and beefs aren't allowed to enter my zone. Only the real ones and my supporters are going to go along with me. It further speaks about my skills, which I'm proud of flexing.

Supermanikk © Ali Bharmal

‘Sar Pe Maaro’ by Albela

Albela says: I wrote ‘Sar Pe Maaro’ in frustration and anger over the surroundings that I’ve found myself in; it is a product of my frustration with society. In the lyrics I compare how a foolish mother might send her son to school but deny her daughter education. I’ve also written about how my friends are looking for good work to do but the government is sleeping and has shut down all work for people. I’ve also written about how I’m only witnessing fights, whether it is in my house or in society, so I ask for someone to hit me on the head so I can suffer memory loss and forget all these horrible situations. I’ve had support from Andro Films, Tihom, Goldy Sharma and Piyush Pal Singh for this project.

Albela © Ali Bharmal

‘Spotlight Finale’ by THE RUSHI GOSAVI

THE RUSHI GOSAVI says: I prepared this track for my finale round of Red Bull Spotlight. I wanted to deliver some good bars so I pushed myself into a space that would eat at my mental health so that I could create something meaningful. I went too deep into the character, thinking that I was mentally disturbed for no reason because I wrote some really harsh words about myself; and none of it was true because I really love myself a lot. But the way I created this track made me feel depressed. So through this track, I also want to warn artists about the consequences of your art, because you become what you write. You need to be mentally strong to understand why I wrote this song how I wrote it because it is an oxymoron, and anyone who doesn’t understand it might think I’m mentally disturbed.

The Rushi Gosavi © Ali Bharmal

‘Haq Se’ by KKS, Arnav Jain

KKS says: Some of my favourite lyrics from this song are: “Years of hard work and finally a day will come when I will cease to exist. All my hustle will only pay off if in my last few moments I can look back at my journey, smile and hold my head up high; Haq Se."

This song was originally written to give listeners an insight into the life of Kabir Sharma aka KKS. In this song, I’ve written about standing up for all I’ve done, how I feel comfortable in my own skin – no matter how people wish to judge me. I’ve also written about the love I have for my parents, and most importantly, having a never-say-die attitude even in the most adverse situations.

KKS © Radhika Sharma

‘Kranti’ by SP

SP says: The song is named ‘Kranti’ which lets people know that this song is about the voice of freedom. One of my favourite lyrics in this song is, “yeh vo gana nahi jo nachenge hum floor pe”. The idea behind this song was to raise awareness about issues currently faced in society. I’ve heard a lot of people say that nowadays crowds only want to listen to rap songs that they can dance on. But I will continue to make music for that 20-30 per cent of the public that likes to listen to my music on highlighting problems in society. The icing on the cake in this project was that Pozitive gave me a great beat to make this song possible.

SP © SP

‘शास-trap’ by AUGHAD feat. KRIVIXZ

AUGHAD says: When शास्त्रार्थ (shastrartha, meaning debate) collides into trap, it emerges as शास-trap. This is my newest track about my lifestyle, dreams, perception about society, and about the real hip-hop culture in Northeast India. I believe my dreams are as big and powerful as my words. The trap beat includes some vocal chops in between resembling psychedelic sounds which I’m very fond of. The bars in this song are my lifestyle.

AUGHAD © AUGHAD

‘Let It Be (Feel Free)’ by prozach.wav, Black Diamond feat. Sly VIN

prozach.wav says: ‘Let it be (Feel Free)’ is a feel good rap and R&B track with some power packed rock leads to go with it. This song essentially speaks about being free and letting go of negativity. The song was conceptualised when Sly VIN and I were really done with their city's (Hyderabad) rap scene as a lot of rappers were turning on one another, sabotaging opportunities for one another. Hip-hop had put an end to violence as it provided a channel for people to talk about their frustrations and problems, but in our current era we are seeing more of a split among people. Rappers are under the impression that they have to beat on each other to grow and it's not just unnecessary but also stems from a place of insecurity and helplessness. Sly VIN and I look to work on concepts like these and provide the city/people with a perspective that is inclusive and peaceful.

‘TaapMaan’ by Shunya feat. Jaydeep Hora

Shunya says: The song ‘TaapMaan’ is exactly what the name suggests. There is a lot of heat built into this song. Basically the music producer Jaydeep Hora and I were just experimenting with some different music genres to make a rap song, and we settled on this song. ‘TaapMaan’ is a song that expresses the anger and frustration in my mind the experiences I’ve had, particularly related to how people don’t make an effort to understand and respect real art. I’m fed up of people just trying to mould an artist without really understanding the artist's vision.

Shunya © Ritesh Yogi

‘Psych’ by MC Headshot, MC Blue, Rakt, AayondaB

MC Headshot says: ‘PSYCH’ is a collaboration of three hungry rappers in one booth. It's a symphony of chaos as well as a subtle calm. It’s a product of four unique artists from different parts of India. We have tried to put together our feelings towards the rap scene of India in this one track. All of us rappers – MC Headshot, Rakt and MC Blue – are different in our vibes but united in music. The producer AayondaB, who created the beat of the track, knew that it was gonna be a legit BOP even before it was recorded. Maybe that positivity made this track possible.

MC Headshot © Avik Karmakar