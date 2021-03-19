Meet A-Gan, one of the finalists of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight is a unique hunt to discover India’s best emerging rappers.

The winner of the competition gets to record their debut album in a professional studio, support to plan its release, a music video and more.

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 had 15 city qualifiers around India, followed by a virtual pre-qualifier that was judged by Swadesi. In the pre-qualifier, eight rappers were selected for the next round.

The eight rappers spent several days in Mumbai, attending a series of workshops, mentor sessions, one-on-one advice booths, performances, freestyle and battle rap face-offs, and more. The eight young rappers then participated in a finale where they each performed one song in an attempt to be crowned the winner of Red Bull Spotlight.

The week of sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale, was also documented in a six-part series, with each episode addressing a different aspect of music-making. The series had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. It can be watched on MX Player from 2nd April.

A-Gan was one of the eight young rappers to make it to the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020. He came into the competition by attending the qualifier in Chennai and was then shortlisted to progress via the pre-qualifier that was judged by Mumbai-based multi-lingual rap group Swadesi .

Who is A-Gan?

When not working on his art under his rap name A-Gan, he is known as Anbu Ganapathy, a 21-year-old student of SRM Easwari College in Chennai. He is currently in his first year as a student of Masters in Business Administration.

He started rapping in 2018, when he was studying in the second year of his undergraduate programme.

He had been influenced by the music of US-based rap artists Eminem and Kendrick Lamar. Taking up inspiration in the way they write their verses and the topics they touch upon, he decided to start writing his own songs about personal and societal issues.

He describes his style as old school with a mix of dark humour bars. He likes to take on a certain comical sense in his rap; to try and bring a lighter tone to usually heavy topics.

He mostly writes in Tamil and sometimes in English.

With his rap songs, he constantly tries to remind himself to do something different, say something different, while writing about the same societal problems that everyone around him faces.

“I get inspired from life itself. I rap about what I see and what I feel. I always try to bring something new to the table, like telling an [old] story in an interesting way. By thinking different, it motivates me [to do better] myself,” says A-Gan.