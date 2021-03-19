Meet Loud Silence, one of the finalists of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight is a unique hunt to discover India’s best emerging rappers.

The winner of the competition gets to record their debut album in a professional studio, support to plan its release, a music video and more.

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 had 15 city qualifiers around India, followed by a virtual pre-qualifier that was judged by Swadesi. In the pre-qualifier, eight rappers were selected for the next round.

The eight rappers spent several days in Mumbai, attending a series of workshops, mentor sessions, one-on-one advice booths, performances, freestyle and battle rap face-offs, and more. The eight young rappers then participated in a finale where they each performed one song in an attempt to be crowned the winner of Red Bull Spotlight.

The week of sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale, was also documented in a six-part series, with each episode addressing a different aspect of music-making. The series had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. It can be watched on MX Player from 2nd April.

Loud Silence was one of the eight young rappers to make it to the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020. He came into the competition by attending the qualifier in Bengaluru and was then shortlisted to progress via the pre-qualifier that was judged by Mumbai-based multi-lingual rap group Swadesi.

He had also been the Bengaluru representative at the national final of Red Bull Spotlight 2019.

Who is Loud Silence?

Loud Silence is known outside hip-hop circles as Shubhankar Das. He is a 26-year-old Bengaluru native who has spent several years in the local hip-hop scene.

He started rapping in 2014 and has honed his skills over time. Initially he was taken up by fast rap and just wanted to learn how to rap as fast as possible. He recalls one particular live performance where he rapped about 750 words in a minute. But over time he learnt to focus on different aspects of his craft.

Diversifying from fast rap, he started focusing on the content of his lyrics and the topics he was rapping about. He also started to evolve to include more styles of rap in his arsenal. He says that he now considers himself a versatile rapper who can rap in almost any style; some examples he cites are fast rap, lo-fi, boombap, trap, drill, metal, rock and cyphers.

Loud Silence also expanded his arsenal of languages from when he initially started with English and Hindi. In his performance at the Red Bull Spotlight 2020 finale, he rapped a single song in five different languages – English, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Dakhini Urdu.

Having spent seven years as a rapper, Loud Silence feels it is also important to give back to the culture he gets so much from. Since 2019, he has tried to promote the local hip-hop scene in Bengaluru as much as possible, even organizing cyphers for budding rappers to get involved.