Meet MC Headshot, one of the finalists of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight is a unique hunt to discover India’s best emerging rappers.

The winner of the competition gets to record their debut album in a professional studio, support to plan its release, a music video and more.

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 had 15 city qualifiers around India, followed by a virtual pre-qualifier that was judged by Swadesi. In the pre-qualifier, eight rappers were selected for the next round.

The eight rappers spent several days in Mumbai, attending a series of workshops, mentor sessions, one-on-one advice booths, performances, freestyle and battle rap face-offs, and more. The eight young rappers then participated in a finale where they each performed one song in an attempt to be crowned the winner of Red Bull Spotlight.

The week of sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale, was also documented in a six-part series, with each episode addressing a different aspect of music-making. The series had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. It can be watched on MX Player from 2nd April.

MC Headshot was one of the eight young rappers to make it to the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020. He came into the competition by attending the qualifier in Kolkata and was then shortlisted to progress via the pre-qualifier that was judged by Mumbai-based multi-lingual rap group Swadesi.

Who is MC Headshot?

Known to family and friends as Tamojit Chatterjee, MC Headshot started rapping in 2019 when he was coaxed by some friends.

He had started writing poetry in Bengali when he was in class 5 and it was something he enjoyed very much, so kept up the habit through most of his life.

When some of his rapper friends discovered his love for poetry, they had him recite some of his verses. Realizing the potential of his poems as songs, his friends encouraged him to put rhythm and beats to the words and thus brought about the persona that is MC Headshot.

He started to look up to 2pac and Eminem for inspiration, and developed his own style as a rapper, fitting very much into his adopted persona. His tagline for himself is “Seedha sarpe (straight to the head)” which goes well with his identity as MC Headshot.

He now raps in Bengali and Hindi with versatility across different styles of rap. He says he loves rapping in old school, new school, RnB, choppers, etc.