Meet Rhyming Man, one of the finalists of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight is a unique hunt to discover India’s best emerging rappers.

The winner of the competition gets to record their debut album in a professional studio, support to plan its release, a music video and more.

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 had 15 city qualifiers around India, followed by a virtual pre-qualifier that was judged by Swadesi. In the pre-qualifier, eight rappers were selected for the next round.

The eight rappers spent several days in Mumbai, attending a series of workshops, mentor sessions, one-on-one advice booths, performances, freestyle and battle rap face-offs, and more. The eight young rappers then participated in a finale where they each performed one song in an attempt to be crowned the winner of Red Bull Spotlight.

The week of sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale, was also documented in a six-part series, with each episode addressing a different aspect of music-making. The series had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. It can be watched on MX Player from 2nd April.

Rhyming Man was one of the eight young rappers to make it to the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020. He came into the competition by attending the qualifier in Bhubaneswar and was then shortlisted to progress via the pre-qualifier that was judged by Mumbai-based multi-lingual rap group Swadesi .

Who is Rhyming Man?

Rhyming Man is Hitesh Kumar Behera, a 19-year-old engineering student at Silicon Institute of Technology in Bhubaneswar.

Music has always been an important part of his family; his grandfather was a classically-trained singer and instrumentalist, and Rhyming Man was formally trained in music at a young age. In fact, it was actually after his grandfather started a school of music in his hometown that he started learning music.

Rhyming Man started writing his own lyrics in Hindi and Oriya in 2015. Two years later, he started rapping at college events, laying the foundation of his rap career.

While he explores a mix of classical pop and Tollywood in his rap, his connection to his grandfather through music has always been very strong.

Rhyming Man says when writing his rap verses, the lyrics come to him by intuition, the same way they would come to his grandfather.

He’s also learnt to be dedicated to rap from how his grandfather dedicated himself to his music; he admires how his grandfather practises daily and is loyal to his classical music.