Meet Supermanikk, one of the finalists of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight is a unique hunt to discover India’s best emerging rappers.

The winner of the competition gets to record their debut album in a professional studio, support to plan its release, a music video and more.

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 had 15 city qualifiers around India, followed by a virtual pre-qualifier that was judged by Swadesi. In the pre-qualifier, eight rappers were selected for the next round.

The eight rappers spent several days in Mumbai, attending a series of workshops, mentor sessions, one-on-one advice booths, performances, freestyle and battle rap face-offs, and more. The eight young rappers then participated in a finale where they each performed one song in an attempt to be crowned the winner of Red Bull Spotlight.

The week of sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale, was also documented in a six-part series, with each episode addressing a different aspect of music-making. The series had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. It can be watched on MX Player from 2nd April.

Supermanikk was one of the eight young rappers to make it to the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020. He came into the competition by attending the qualifier in Chandigarh and was then shortlisted to progress via the pre-qualifier that was judged by Mumbai-based multi-lingual rap group Swadesi.

+2

Who is Supermanikk?

Outside of hip-hop circles, Supermanikk is known as Mukul Monga, a 20-year-old student of Bachelor of Arts in Music and Theatre. He hails from Bathinda but is currently studying at SD College, Chandigarh.

He has been involved in the arts for a while now and is an actor in a theatre troupe that has performed around the country.

He started writing Hindi and Punjabi rap verses in 2017 and two years later worked up the courage to perform his own rhymes for the first time.

He has been trying to fuse his love for rap and theatre together by writing up a street play in which two political parties get into a rap battle about their ideologies. Supermanikk would be writing and performing the rap scenes in the play.

Supermanikk likes storytelling through rap verses. He particularly finds his sound in trap and UK drill rap styles.

“I love storytelling raps. Right now I'm still discovering myself, so yes I do write about my process of finding my correct emotions/sound etc. Might be a hard rap, or maybe a dark vibe, doesn't matter,” says Supermanikk when asked to describe his rap style.

He believes that DIVINE and Raftaar are “at the god level of rap greatness” and looks up to them for inspiration.