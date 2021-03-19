Meet The Rushi Gosavi, one of the finalists of Red Bull Spotlight 2020

Red Bull Spotlight is a unique hunt to discover India’s best emerging rappers.

The winner of the competition gets to record their debut album in a professional studio, support to plan its release, a music video and more.

Red Bull Spotlight 2020 had 15 city qualifiers around India, followed by a virtual pre-qualifier that was judged by Swadesi. In the pre-qualifier, eight rappers were selected for the next round.

The eight rappers spent several days in Mumbai, attending a series of workshops, mentor sessions, one-on-one advice booths, performances, freestyle and battle rap face-offs, and more. The eight young rappers then participated in a finale where they each performed one song in an attempt to be crowned the winner of Red Bull Spotlight.

The week of sessions, workshops and challenges, as well as the finale, was also documented in a six-part series, with each episode addressing a different aspect of music-making. The series had Seedhe Maut as Masters of Ceremony. It can be watched on MX Player from 2nd April.

The Rushi Gosavi was one of the eight young rappers to make it to the finale of Red Bull Spotlight 2020. He came into the competition by attending the qualifier in Goa and was then shortlisted to progress via the pre-qualifier that was judged by Mumbai-based multi-lingual rap group Swadesi.

+3

Who is The Rushi Gosavi?

Going by a stage name that is very similar to his birth name – Rushi Gosavi – this 21-year-old from interior Goa says he has always been motivated to do something great in life.

He says he’s wanted to be a star since he was a child and always tried to find the spotlight to shine.

He started dancing in 2012 after he discovered street dance styles like breaking, popping-and-locking, contemporary dance, etc. He saw videos on YouTube which were his first introductions to street dance and also captured his fancy enough that he decided to try them out himself.

By immersing himself into hip-hop culture through dance, The Rushi Gosavi felt that he had truly found a place where he could achieve everything that he wanted to in life – his one main goal was to flex and show his talent, and hip-hop allowed him to do just that.

He likes listening to Punjabi rap music by Ikka Singh, Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and others, because those songs had melodies which were easy to dance to when he was trying to move his feet.

While he had many people tell him that he was wasting his time with dance and hip-hop, he also had supporters when he decided to start his own dance crews. Unfortunately most of the others dropped out of dance while he carried on staying true to his craft.

In 2019, he started on a path towards a new achievement when he decided that he wanted to one day dance on a song that he has rapped and recorded himself.

And thus started his rap career, with him participating in three rap competitions – he won two and was a finalist in the third – within the span of a year.

The Rushi Gosavi finds that his rapping style is best suited for trap and RnB, although he has tried other styles as well.