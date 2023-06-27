Music
Hip-hop gets reimagined as Rick Ross meets Red Bull Symphonic
Rick Ross and Orchestra Noir gave a sold-out crowd in Atlanta a night to remember. Catch up on rehearsal footage and other behind-the-scenes moments from the concert in a new film.
In November 2022, rapper Rick Ross made history in the United States with the North American debut of Red Bull Symphonic in the cultural mecca that is the city of Atlanta.
Taking place at the prestigious Atlanta Symphony Hall, Red Bull Symphonic with Rick Ross was a night of collaboration with hip-hop and classical music featuring Ross performing alongside Maestro Jason Ikeem Rodgers and his acclaimed all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir.
Red Bull Symphonic is a live music extravaganza that pairs a performer with prominent symphony orchestras to give their hits and song repertoire a classical treatment.
Now an exclusive documentary – The Making of Red Bull Symphonic with Rick Ross – goes behind the scenes of the Atlanta concert to see how an event like Red Bull Symphonic comes together. It features never-before-seen rehearsal footage and exclusive interviews with Ross, Maestro Rodgers and members of Orchestra Noir. Watch the documentary now in the player above.
Ross, who is the man behind the Maybach Music Group, a record label that is home to his own recordings as well a number of other similarly inclined artists, headlined Red Bull Symphonic's American debut.
He and Orchestra Noir took everyone down memory lane with a number of Ross's hits, including Here I Am, Hustlin, 9 Piece, Bag of Money, Hustle Hard, B.M.F., Aston Martin Music and Diced Pineapples. Ross also performed some memorable features like DJ Khaled’s All I Do Is Win, Meek Mill’s Ima Boss, Jay Z’s FWMYKIGI and Usher’s New Flame.
The 1,800 audience members in attendance were also treated to hip-hop-tinged performances from French classical violinist Mapy and the 15-member gospel-orientated SAINTED Trap Choir. Both were also backed by Orchestra Noir, and the documentary features interviews with them also.
“I’ve always dreamed of this kind of performance,” says Mapy. “I grew up listening to hip-hop and going to my violin classes. While I was studying music at the Conservatory, I attended so many symphony orchestra performances, but none of the musicians looked like me or shared my culture. Representation really matters, and I know [Red Bull] Symphonic will inspire and motivate so many young musicians all around the world.”