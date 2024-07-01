Everything that went down at the first-ever Red Bull Unforeseen in India

If you missed out on Red Bull Unforeseen, you missed one of the best secret parties of the year.
Taking place in India for the first time, Red Bull Unforeseen was the ultimate secret party that had editions at Juliet in Bengaluru on 16th June and Dirt Candy in New Delhi on 22nd June.
Keeping the party going were a range of local music programming of artists that are hard to find on a single stage in Indian cities. There were also interactive areas for partygoers to be entertained when they were taking a break from dancing, featuring karaoke machines, arcade gaming, and virtual reality experiences. And one of the most unique aspects of the party were the Red Bull mocktails prepared by celebrity bartenders who took over the Editions Alchemy Bar at the party.
Check out the photos below to see what went down at Red Bull Unforeseen 2024 in India.
And if you want to prepare some of the Red Bull-inspired drinks for yourself, keep reading for the recipes below.
Rob’s Red Bull Renaissance
Editions Alchemy Bar takeover by ArtGuyRob
- Head in Clouds: Red Bull Summer Edition, Peach Syrup, Lime Juice
- Passion Palette Lift: Red Bull Summer Edition, Passionfruit Syrup, Lime Juice, Cotton Candy
- Bull’s Brush Stroke: Red Bull Summer Edition, Elderflower Syrup, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
- Passion Pilot: Red Bull Summer Edition, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice
- Rob Got Wiiings: Red Bull Summer Edition, Pineapple Juice, Cucumber, Black Salt
Doodle Energy with Shantanu
Editions Alchemy Bar takeover by Shantanu Hazarika
- Scribble & Fizz: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Rose Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice
- Summer Bull’s Palette: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Blueberry, Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice
- Bull’s Blossom Sketch: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Passionfruit, Lime Juice
- Ink & Wings: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Lime Juice, Orange Syrup, Kiwi
Around the World with Aswathi
Editions Alchemy Bar takeover by Aswathi Balakrishnan
- Energetic Expedition: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Rose Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice
- Berry Quest Bull: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Blueberry, Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice
- Globe-Trotter’s Wings: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Cheesecake Syrup, Lime Juice
- Passion Pilot: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Passionfruit, Lime Juice
- Citrus Wingman: Red Bull Yellow Edition, Lime Juice, Orange Syrup, Kiwi
Selly’s Silly Cocktails
Editions Alchemy Bar takeover by Selwyn D’Souza
- Full Pysch Energy: Red Bull Red Edition, Strawberry Syrup, Lime Juice
- Wonandaff Wings: Red Bull Red Edition, Sugar Syrup, Lime Juice, Orange Juice
- Macha Mint Bull: Red Bull Red Edition, Banana Syrup, Lime Juice
- Jasti Jungle Energy: Red Bull Red Edition, Sweet & Sour Syrup, Green Apple
- Koramangala Krush: Red Bull Red Edition, Lime Juice, Cane Syrup, Mint
Harith’s High Spirits
Editions Alchemy Bar takeover by Harith Noah
- Dakar Sunset: Red Bull Summer Edition, Passionfruit Syrup, Lime Juice,
- Designated Driver: Red Bull Summer Edition, Pineapple Juice, Cucumber, Black Salt
- Bull’s Eye Burnout: Red Bull Summer Edition, Elderflower Syrup, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice
- I NOAH Cocktail: Red Bull Summer Edition, Coconut Syrup, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice