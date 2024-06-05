Welcome to Juliet, the rooftop bar at the centre of Bengaluru's nightlife

Bengaluru has always been at the forefront of driving India's nightlife revolution. From its iconic breweries such as Toit to forward-thinking music venues such as The Humming Tree, the city has been home to institutions that helped push the country's cultural landscape to new heights.

In particular, the terraces at Lido Mall have been at the heart of some of the city's most recognisable club properties. Juliet, the latest addition to these terraces, has fast established itself as the premiere rooftop bar in the city by providing their audience a unique experience right in the heart of Bengaluru.

Juliet will now be one of the venues of the exclusive Red Bull Unforeseen party, which makes landfall in India for the first time in 2024. Red Bull Unforeseen is the ultimate secret party which taps into the cultural tapestry of cities from around the world, showcasing the best of the local nightlife and the people behind them.

Red Bull Unforeseen will take place at Juliet in Bengaluru on 16th June and at Dirt Candy in New Delhi on 22nd June.

We caught up with Tejas S from Juliet to discuss how he went about creating one of the city's hottest new venues.

What's been your experience with nightlife in the city before starting Juliet?

Previously, my experience was limited to the hospitality sector through my business at Serene Mist Resorts. Juliet, and the two other spaces that I've opened at Lido Mall, happened to come about by chance. I found out that this property had become available through a friend and after checking out the location, I felt that i could do something really unique here and create a space that could really add to the quality of the city's nightlife.

What is the driving ethos behind Juliet?

From the get go, my focus has been on creating a really strong product that could lay the foundation for growth. I'm really proud of the fact that we've managed to attract a loyal audience that comes to the venue throughout the week and not just when we do our signature events. That speaks to the quality of the experience we've created – from the aesthetics of the place to the food and beverage menu that we offer and of course, the view of the city from our rooftop.

The ethos has always been product-centric and the goal is to keep building on the success that we've managed to achieve over the past nine months.

What informs the cultural programming at Juliet?

Most rooftop bars in the city offer similar kinds of programming which is often limited to the usual fare of techno, Bollywood, etc.

We wanted to really differentiate ourselves with our programming on the weekend. On Saturday, we host the Casa De Juliet – a Greek-inspired intellectual property that's fun and casual with it's own set of traditions that have been a hit with our community.

On Sundays, we host arguably the city's most popular sundowner party called the Boho Sunset. This series in particular has helped carve out a name for Juliet due to the quality of our programming and the way we've marketed it to audiences.

People have really bought into the experiences we're trying to create with these IPs.

How do you view Red Bull Unforeseen as an essential part of the nightlife calendar in the city?

The concept behind Red Bull Unforeseen taps into our vision of the kind of space Juliet and its sister outlets – Two Moons and Minx – can be. I found it really exciting that we could use the space in different ways and help create a dynamic and unique experience for our community.

What are your plans for the future - how do you see Juliet evolving over the next few years?

As I mentioned earlier, our focus is on creating a strong foundation and product. For now, I feel honoured that people consider this space to be their own and have formed an emotional connection with it. I want to keep delivering the best experiences possible.