How Red Bull Unforeseen transformed Mukesh Mills

Red Bull Unforeseen is the ultimate secret party that everyone wants to attend.

With the party taking place at Mukesh Mills in Colaba on 7th June 2025, Mumbai had one of the best nights of the year in Red Bull Unforeseen.

The once-forgotten and dilapidated Mukesh Mills – that is most-known in recent times for urban legends – got a revamp for the party.

Best seen in before-and-after photographs, perfecting displaying how the organizing team of Red Bull Unforeseen successful transformed the venue into a new party hub for the city.

Red Door

Red Door (before) © Focus Sports Red Door (after) © Focus Sports

The Red Door is the official entrance to every Red Bull Unforeseen party around the world. The Red Door signifies the start of an experience where you should expect the unexpected!

Curious Carnival

Curious Carnival (before) © Focus Sports Curious Carnival (after) © Focus Sports

A zone for partygoers to enjoy interactive games, have their fortunes told, watch jugglers and stilt walkers, and spin the wheel to discover their next drink.

Curious Carnival (before) © Focus Sports Curious Carnival (after) © Ronak Nanda

Curious Carnival (before) © Focus Sports Curious Carnival (after) © Focus Sports

Carnival Cravings

Carnival Cravings (before) © Focus Sports Carnival Cravings (after) © Focus Sports

Unforeseen Eye

Unforeseen Eye (before) © Focus Sports Unforeseen Eye (after) © Ronak Nanda

A Ferris Wheel overlooking the beautiful Mumbai seafront.

Block Party Alley

Block Party Alley (before) © Focus Sports Block Party Alley (after) © @gltchstudios

A zone dedicated to the love of hip-hop and street culture where DJs turned tables on top of a truck.

Pitstop Party

Pitstop Party (before) © Focus Sports Pitstop Party (after) © Focus Sports

What better way to party than a stage where a Red Bull Racing car hangs from the ceiling.

Pitstop Party (before) © Focus Sports Pitstop Party (after) © Ronak Nanda

Mixology Mayhem

Mixology Mayhem (before) © Focus Sports Mixology Mayhem (after) © Ronak Nanda

Mixology Mayhem was a stage for electronic dance music with a nod to the electric new Red Bull Green Edition.