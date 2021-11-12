RedBull.com now in Hindi

RedBull.com is a platform to discover some of the world’s most amazing stories.

Focused primarily on sports and culture, the website is a place where you can find inspiring stories about professionals who excel in their fields.

Whether it is an upcoming cricketer from a small town or a regional rapper who is representing where they are from, RedBull.com serves as a place to tell their stories and inspire you to follow in their footsteps.

And now RedBull.com is available in Hindi where we hope to have many more readers like you from across the country.

Smriti Mandhana © Focus Sports | Red Bull Content Pool

Whether it is profiles on the lives of sportspersons or photo stories taking you into how sports, dance and music are practiced, or how-to guides and listicles that can teach you the best way to go about learning your craft, RedBull.com features a vast collection of articles, all of which will now be available in Hindi.

The articles featured on the website are primarily about gaming, cricket, motorsports, fitness, music and dance, but you are sure to find many other topics that may also interest you past these primary focuses.

If you are an upcoming cricketer, gamer, racer, fitness athlete, musician or dancer, we hope you can find something on RedBull.com Hindi that can help you delve deeper into your chosen field. These articles can be a starting point to help you connect more with your peers, learn from their experiences, take in their tips, apply them in your own practice, and eventually become better at your field through dedication and knowledge.

Manpreet Singh © Ali Bharmal

And with the website now in India’s most widely spoken language, we hope more readers like you find a welcome spot on RedBull.com to tell your family, friends and peers about.

The hope is to expand the website further and even tap into more Indian regional languages over time. Until then, we hope to continue to grow as a publication as you grow with us as a reader.

RedBull.com Hindi is the beginning of a new journey and we are glad to make this start with you.