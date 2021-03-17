With classics belted out by Kiwi legends, Dave Dobbyn, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Shihad, a surprise performance from Belgium producer, Netsky, and even an Ashley Bloomfield remix – R&V 2020 was one for the history books.

The music festival's 18th year saw various stages pump out fan favourites, with something to suit all music tastes. 80s disco tunes had punters grooving into the wee hours at the Goose club while Lee Mvtthews played their award-winning drum and bass tracks on the Vodafone Vines stage.

The epic local line-up (with one surprise guest) attracted a crowd of 23,000 – including 15,000 campers on-site – all there to say sayonara to 2020, the year that threatened the existence of live music events altogether.

+3

Not only did the Kiwi music shine at Gisborne’s stunning Waiohika Estate, so did the fashion.

Artists and festival goers take pride in their festie fit, often planning each look months in advance.

So what goes into a killer fit? We asked our resident style icons and have wrapped up some of the best looks from R&V 2020 for the Red Bull Summer Drip series.

JessB © Oscar Keys

Always donning something with swagger, JessB tells us the key is, “matching colours. Always”

Jade Logan © Oscar Keys

Sporting a coordinated orange set (JessB would be proud) Jade Logan says the key to festie fit is “something comfortable – I like to start with an accessory and style around it. [For this look] it’s my sunnies.”

Georgia Nott © Oscar Keys

One half of Broods, Georgia Nott, was rocking an unmissable orange mullet – the haircut of the season it seemed. Paired with a fit that gave us florescent Poison Ivy as a pop star in 2020 vibes.

Foley © Oscar Keys

The pop duo who rocked out the Vodafone Vines stage at R&V take a practical approach to festival attire, telling us the key is to think from the ground up. “[It’s important to] get the shoes right. You never know what type of terrain you’ll be facing and it pays to be prepared,” Gabe Everett says.

Dayan © Oscar Keys

Dayan was sporting a matching tracksuit that he says was bought for his girlfriend “I brought this from a Korean apparel store for her and now I’m wearing it.” His girlfriend is China Katayanagi, one half of the dynamic music and fashion duo, the Katayanagi twins. Makes sense!

Pollyhill © Oscar Keys