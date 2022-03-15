Check out Jaipur’s most iconic locations with FMX rider Robbie Maddison

4 min Rajasthan Royals 2022 Jersey Launch Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey launch

Robbie Maddison was recently in India for a very special project.

He was the rider who rode across the city of Jaipur on his FMX bike to deliver the Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey to the players at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

It was a unique jersey reveal project which saw Robbie take in the sights and sounds of Jaipur, and put together an exhilarating film with stunts set against the backdrop of the city’s historic landmarks.

Here Robbie explains what he enjoyed most about his recent trip to Jaipur and his love for India.

Robbie at the entrance to Jaigarh Fort © Ali Bharmal

“I have been to India five times.

“Jaipur is so beautiful. You see the history here. The architecture, the buildings, the scenic places, the people; (you see it and) you know you are somewhere special. The culture and history; I was really drawn to that. The people were so welcoming.

“It was awesome to use all these amazing places and the colourful city (in the jersey reveal film).

Robbie Maddison at Patrika Gate © Ali Bharmal

“I think I am well-travelled. (So now when I travel) rather than being culture shocked, I am intrigued. And Jaipur is definitely different as a place (from anything I’ve been to before).

“(With everything that happens here which we are not used to seeing) it is definitely a culture shock. But it is also magnificent. That’s why I brought my family back with me. I wanted my children to see this, and experience and understand this. I brought my three boys (four, eight and 11 years old) and my wife with me on this trip.

Robbie performs in a residential neighbourhood in Jaipur © Ali Bharmal

“I love Indian food. My kids prefer butter chicken. But I pretty much tried everything I could. I really enjoy it. We have embraced the culture. (On this trip to Jaipur) we ate at different restaurants and loved the food. It’s definitely a bit different to our normal cuisines but it’s been awesome.

“I was really happy that we were able to go everywhere in the city. We went to the slums and met a lot of happy people, who welcomed us. You could see the sparkle in the kids eyes. I knew I wanted to do certain things to make it exciting for them. We were able to do a wall ride in that area, in front of all these local kids.

“The wall ride is a hard thing to do. And I actually crashed on my first attempt. I was hurt. But I was able to get back on my bike after applying some ice, getting a little bit of a rest, and taking some painkillers. I got back on my bike and did it successfully.

Robbie pops a wheelie on a rural road © Ali Bharmal

“(For the Rajasthan Royals 2022 jersey reveal project) we wanted to shoot at Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort and the Nahargarh Fort. We weren’t able to get access to all the places, but we did great with what we had.

“Being able to ride in Patrika Gate, in front of Jal Mahal, and do the jump opposite Jal Mahal was amazing.

Robbie at Patrika Gate © Ali Bharmal

“The whole time of the project, I was looking for was something natural to be able to jump off. I wanted to find the right kind of ramp in the city to catch some air.

“We found some of those places, so we ended up setting up a motocross ramp and I was able to jump in front of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, and fly past the Rajasthan Royals branding of the stadium.

Robbie flies through the air at Jal Mahal Walkway © Ali Bharmal

“(As far as the shoot was concerned) we had permits to shoot across the city. When it was time to call action, everyone in the video production team just asked passers-by, ‘Stop for a second, stop for a second!’ So we were able to shoot across the city.

“We did manage to shut the road down for one section with the help of the local police. The road was going to be blocked in two sections and there was a blind section that was through a trench leading to the Jal Mahal. It was one of the most challenging parts of the project.

Robbie at Statue Circle, Jaipur © Ali Bharmal

“We came one way around the blind corners and then we were going the other way, and I just knew that I had to keep my wits about me.

“I thought to myself, ‘Do I take the inside line so I am on the wrong side of the road it looks death-defying on camera, or do I just play it safe and go around the outside?” I thought to myself, “Don’t take any undue risk.’

“So I went around the outside, and as I came around the corner there were four tuk-tuks (auto rickshaws), five motorcycles and two cars, and the road was completely blocked with people coming the other way. And right at that moment, I was popping a wheelie as I came across the traffic.

“I managed to weave in between the cars and it was a spectacular moment. But if I had been on the other side of the road, it could have cost me my life.

“There were definitely parts in this project when we had to be aware of the dangers, and fortunately I have done enough stuff in life where I have been hyper aware of being safe. So ultimately that mindset helped me get through this project without having any injuries.”