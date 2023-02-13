Learn what Ghatak does in his role as mentor of an esports team

Abhijeet 'Ghatak' Andhare is a renowned esports athlete and has been India's champion in DOTA 2 and Age of Empires in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

Ghatak's ultimate dream is to see an Indian team win a trophy at the international stage. And as the mentor of Godlike Esports, he is trying to make sure it is his team that achieves that success.

His image in the Indian gaming community is that of a man brimming with confidence and passion who does not shy away from telling the truth. He believes that the players in his team respect him for his point of view. This respect is the reason he credits for Godlike currently being among the top esports teams in India.

Ghatak recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Ghatak’s brain for a bit.

Here Ghatak explains how he uses his experience in the industry to provide direction to Godlike’s star-studded roster.

Constant advice on discipline

Ghatak believes that a talented player will never be successful unless they incorporate discipline in their personal life.

"There is no dearth of young talent in Indian esports. In such a situation, it is easy to make mistakes due to lack of maturity. My team is a great example of this. It has happened that after Godlike has won a tournament, some players get in a comfort zone and miss out on their regular training routine, which leads to poor performances in the nexttournament” says Ghatak.

"People in India are working hard in esports. The human tendency is to become comfortable once you earn money and fame. At such times, I advise my team to avoid these mistakes. Discipline is essential to stay at the top. As a team mentor, I keep advising them to balance game practice, family time and personal life," says Ghatak.

Dobby and Ghatak, a team on the Good Game Show © Focus Sports

Keep motivating the players in the team

A team full of enthusiasm and confidence is always ready to give its best in any situation. Ghatak considers enthusiasm to be an important aspect of Godlike’s identity.

"It makes a difference if the team is motivated. In the 2022 World Cup, Morocco defeated many big teams because they were highly motivated. Success comes only by believing in yourself and your ability,” says Ghatak.

"Imagine if your team goes to play a LAN tournament and the audience is supporting the opposition team. In such a situation, you need to keep your mindset strong. Defeat is certain if you are not inspired. If you do not motivate yourself in adverse circumstances despite working hard, your performance won’t be good. I try to work on this aspect with the players and keep them in the best frame of mind," Ghatak adds.

It's important to realize and understand the mistakes

Ghatak is known for his blunt style of saying what he thinks. He says his sense of transparency has helped him honestly explain mistakes to his players.

"There is generally a group meeting if some mistakes are made in a match. If there is celebration when you win, there is also anger when you lose. There will be reactions to a defeat and we encourage that. For example, if someone makes a mistake in a match and I warmly encourage the player to do better next time, they might not feel any responsibility. It is important to make them feel that. Sometimes young players take things casually. Of course, I can be strict sometimes, but it’s the moment that demands me to do it. There is a reason for my reactions and the players respect me for that. I believe It's important to say things in the 'heat of the moment' too," says Ghatak.

Don't shy away from working hard

Ghatak always advises his players to stay in the vibe of the game. He believes that a player cannot stay at the top for long without practice.

"I always say that practice is important. Renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has also said that talent is nothing without hard work. I always remind my team that even though they have become famous stars, the hard work is still important to sustain that fame. I caution them that being a top team doesn’t mean that we sit on past laurels and can go into rest mode,” says Ghatak.

"Jonathan is a great talent who keeps putting in the hard work. He keeps watches the playing style and strategy of Europe's top gamers when he has time spare; this has benefitted him during compound fights. If all players utilize their free time to stay dedicated, passionate and work hard for their sport, then the team will only get better," adds Ghatak.

Explaining the role to the players is vital

Each player should have clarity on their role within the team, says Ghatak.

"Sometimes during tense situations in a match, players tend to abandon their roles. Sometimes it creates problems but sometimes it benefits the team. This is because all the players of Godlike are good assaulters. If there is clarity about the role of an entry fragger, support, IGL in the team, then the team knows its strengths and weaknesses.

"Watching the recording of the match after playing the match has also been an important part of team planning and quite often the POV of four players is watched. This helps in catching hold of mistakes and making the players understand their role. If a player personally comes to me to point out a teammate’s mistake, I try to keep it to myself. The mentor has the challenge and mission to keep the team environment positive," says Ghatak.