With over 100 competition wins under his belt, multiple world breaking champion B-Boy Roxrite is regularly invited to not just to compete at breaking contests all over the world, but also judge them.

Having judged in 67 countries already, we asked the member of Renegades, Squadron and the Red Bull BC One All Stars about all the things that come with living the life of an international breaking judge.

Do you have a favourite country to judge in?

There are quite a few. South Africa would be one of them, also Japan, Colombia and Australia. A lot of places south of the equator, mainly.

Is there a reason why certain countries appeal a little more to you for judging?

It's usually the culture, the atmosphere, or the way that they represent hip-hop at the events. Sometimes you just go places where hip-hop is more appreciated. The Northern Hemisphere has had hip-hop events for a long time, so we're spoiled with the events that we've had for years. In the Southern Hemisphere, they haven't had as many events for as long, so when I go there, I get reminded a lot of the impact that this movement has on people's lives. I see it and feel it more out there.

That's not to say that I don't feel that in countries in the Northern Hemisphere. It's just so much more structured that sometimes you don't get to enjoy those moments as much as you would in the Southern Hemisphere.

B-Boy Profile: RoxRite

Do you have anything that affects whether you take a judging job or not?

I haven't really declined anything that I've gotten opportunities for. Sometimes what happens is, that I get a request too close to the date of the event that I'm already booked and I have to pass on stuff.

How many judging jobs would you say you do in a month?

It depends. For example, this year I've judged maybe seven or eight events so far. January was slow, but February I judged a few events, and March I judged again. Since then, I've been judging week after week. You can go from one judging gig to no judging gigs the following weekend, to five gigs on the bounce. You might even judge two events in one weekend.

It all depends on the time of year and also on what you've been doing to keep relevant, like maybe producing content where people see more of you.

What's the longest you've been on the road judging?

Probably last year, when I did a 10 week tour of judging. It was from the beginning of August to mid-October, and I was judging breaking battles every weekend.

Have you found a way to keep in competition shape while on the road?

Not yet. I go up and down with that. If you're going to compete in between all the judging, then you have to prepare yourself mentally for it. It's been increasingly difficult to be consistent with development and training, though, because most of the time I'll have to catch a flight maybe every two days, so I don't get the time to sit down and adjust.

You can do it, but after the experience I've had with injuries, I don't like to push myself past the point where I know I'm going to hurt myself. Every time I've pushed myself when I've been fatigued, I've sprained or tweaked something, or injured a muscle. This means judging a jam injured and doing a showcase injured, before finally going home and recuperating, so it's challenging to stay consistent while on the road.

RoxRite with his fellow BC One All Stars Menno, Ami and Hong 10 © Kien Quan/Red Bull Content Pool

What's the best thing about being an international breaking judge?

One of the best things is seeing all the talent. It's inspiring. I get to see what's out there and the level rise, the new faces, new concepts and the different things that are leading the scene. Then, I go home re-inspired and motivated. That's a good push to stay on your stuff and develop new ideas. Also, since I do compete, judging helps me understand how to perform better in battles, because you see the mistakes that people make when you know they have the talent to win those battles. It's a reminder of what you need to be doing to stay on top of your game.

What's the hardest part about being a judge?

I think sitting down and judging 1,000 people in one day. I mean, it's not hard, but it can be fatiguing. Honestly, though, I can't say I've seen any bad side to it, other than that it takes away from the time to develop yourself if you want to continue to compete actively.

Do you think a B-Boy or B-Girl can survive financially only from judging?

If I'm honest, no. Maybe you could, depending on the type of deals you make and how much you charge, but it's hard to be everywhere, and so you're not going to make consistent money if you're not judging all the time. Some people have established themselves to a certain level to make good, consistent money judging but, for the average B-Boy or B-Girl, I would say no.

You're going to have to do other things as well, like teaching, battling, producing content and different things like that. I'm lucky enough to sustain myself from teaching and judging as a package, but it involved a lot of competing to get to that point.

RoxRite teaching footwork to some students © Kien Quan/Red Bull Content Pool

Do you have any advice for breakers who are beginning to get regular judging work?

Be fair, take it seriously. Show up and judge honestly. Be there in that moment and appreciate what you're seeing. You've got to be a fan of this and not be egotistical when your judging. Don't let your pride or competitiveness get in the way of your judging, as you're there to do something that will define peoples' careers. You're helping people establish themselves, so you've got to be as fair as possible. Even if someone's not doing your preferred style of breaking, you can't be biased.