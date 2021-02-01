Running becoming increasingly popular

“At the start of lockdown in March 2020, I bought myself some running shoes. I figured I'd use this time to get in shape”, says Brittany, who plans to

for the first time this year. “My goal for the Wings for Life World Run is just to see how far I can get. Currently, I’m running for a maximum of half an hour, but I’m sure I can run longer than that. I'm totally looking forward to seeing what my training has brought.”