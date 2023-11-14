7 common running terrains and tips to help you take them on

While growing up in Khubru, a village located on the banks of the Yamuna River in the Sonipat district of Haryana, Sandeep Kumar made an instant connection with running. He would be out and about during the predawn hours, braving the cold simply to see how far he could go.

“There were no streetlights, so I had to push really hard in order to keep pace with tractors and make the most of the light thrown by their headlamps. Each of those runs made me fast and strong,” Sandeep recalls.

The shorter sprints during his school days made way for middle distances once in college. And though he briefly lost touch with running after taking up a job, by 2014, he had finished his first half marathon, eager to pursue running full-time. As the distances kept increasing, the drive was to understand performance and how he could push his body to attain new highs.

Sandeep Kumar © Sandeep Kumar

Over the last few years, running has taken Sandeep places. The vegan athlete has notched up wins at the Rohtang Epic (50km) in Himachal Pradesh, where he weathered the elements from Manali to Rohtang La to set a course record and Fastest Known Time that stands till date. And at the Aqbura Bay Trail (35km) in Kazakhstan in 2022, where he edged local competition by the narrowest of margins.

Alongside his own growth, Sandeep has also donned the hat of a coach to groom the next generation of runners. Among his wards, Nupur Singh finished runners-up at the 100km Asia and Oceania Championships in Jordan, Vatsal Chaudhari won the National Triathlon Championships and represented India at the Asia Cup in Nepal, while Sakshi Chavan won gold at the under-18 Youth Nationals and went on to compete at the Youth Asian Championships in Kuwait.

Whether track or trail, Sandeep considers himself a lifetime student of running and knows what it takes to excel on all kinds of terrain. Here he shares tips on how you should approach running on different terrains.

01 Tarmac road

Sandeep Kumar running on road © Sandeep Kumar

Most runners start out on the road, simply due to its accessibility. But this is a surface that can also cause injuries.

“It’s tough on the joints since both asphalt and concrete are really hard and cause great stress. The focus should be on trainers with more cushioning, which can soak the impact and prevent common running injuries such as the dreaded shin splints,” Sandeep says.

Safety is also a concern on roads and Sandeep recommends donning reflective gear and avoiding headphones on the run.

02 Sand

There’s nothing quite like running at a beach by the sea. Besides soaking in the serene settings, it also holds a lot of potential benefits due to the resistance created by loose sand. Sandeep prefers trainers that are more rigid higher up and which provide some support underfoot so that the feet don’t move too much inside the shoe.

“It’s a very effective workout since running on loose sand creates resistance and lots of slippage. But it also catches the body off guard because of which the ankle is often in a very vulnerable state. So in the beginning, it is advisable to run closer to the water where the sand is wet and hard,” he says.

03 Trail running

Sandeep Kumar running on trails © Sandeep Kumar

Over the years, Sandeep has developed an instant connection with trails. He calls it his home ground, where he’s at ease amid nature and loves coming back with little souvenirs in the form of scars and cuts.

“It’s the answer to a runner’s prayers since there is never a dull moment on trails. It provides an optimum degree of hardness and just enough leeway to prevent common running injuries such as the plantar fasciitis and the IT band syndrome. But remember: if you look up, you’re going to fall down,” he says.

Running on technical terrain featuring boulders is what Sandeep enjoys most. But these natural features also make trails challenging, since you have to constantly keep an eye out for obstacles. The loose surface with dirt, pebbles and rock requires trail running shoes that offer good grip and stability.

“A lot of lateral movement while running and sharp objects on trails need good protection for the feet such as a metal plate near the toe box. Negotiating inclines and declines while wearing simple running shoes will end in disaster,” Sandeep says.

04 Grass

Sandeep Kumar running through grass © Sandeep Kumar

Running on grass can be a welcome change for those who are regular on roads. But while the cushioning provides relief to the joints, Sandeep warns against complacency on grass.

“The uneven surface and hidden holes can cause injuries in a flash. So put your head down while navigating on grass. One can expect the foot to move more laterally, so a rigid shoe will help control the movement better. And on wet grass, trail running shoes are best for the grip they provide,” he says.

05 Treadmill

Though this is a surface Sandeep doesn’t enjoy much, he believes it’s a great tool to get the running journey underway. It provides freedom of getting the workout done whenever convenient, and it also allows other commitments to be attended to if needed.

“It’s a softer surface to run on and a great way to transition to the road. Besides, this can be an effective tool to build mental strength since it’s not easy to be in one place and stare at the same wall for hours on end. And you can also manage with any running shoes,” he says.

Sandeep Kumar © Sandeep Kumar

06 Snow

There’s joy and challenges in equal measure while running on snow. According to Sandeep, landing on irregular flattened snow is an excellent stimulus for stabiliser muscles, while at the same time, it needs the runner to switch from heel to mid-foot strike to avoid skidding on the surface.

“Minimalist shoes with lugs at the bottom and waterproof upper material work well on snow. Additionally, crampons may be used for better traction in slippery and loose snow,” Sandeep says.

Sandeep Kumar © Sandeep Kumar

07 Athletic track

Sandeep believes it’s the easiest surface to run on and most suited for short speed workouts, since running longer distances in a loop can wreak havoc on the IT band.

“There’s no need to worry about cushioning as the surface provides enough of it. In fact, too much cushioning can make you unstable on the curves. Minimalistic shoes that provide stability or running spikes work best for better grip and traction,” he says.