Check out what Ruturaj Gaikwad has to say about Red Bull Campus Cricket

MMCC is the most successful team in the history of Red Bull Campus Cricket in India, having won the tournament in three out of 10 years it has been conducted in the country. And Ruturaj has been at the core of these positive results, even winning the individual award of ‘Best batsman of the tournament’ in 2018.

The first year I played Red Bull Campus Cricket, I was the highest scorer in the tournament and I performed well in every match. In the finals, I was playing against Mumbai which had very experienced players who had played in big T20 tournaments. Looking back, our team was a bit inexperienced in terms of our careers or playing cricket at an international level. So I had to step up and contribute a bit more for the team. I scored a half century in the final, which helped a lot. The next year as well, we were about to be knocked out of the group stage and then learnt that one win might help us. I made a crucial 60 which helped us win. I scored a half century in the semi-finals and finals as well. These experiences helped me grow as a person and a player.

