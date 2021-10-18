Check out what Ruturaj Gaikwad has to say about Red Bull Campus Cricket

Cricket
Ruturaj Gaikwad had a breakthrough season in India’s biggest T20 franchise league in 2021.
He helped the Chennai team win the league in the 2021 season while earning himself the orange cap as top-scorer of the league. He’s now become one of the best known young cricketers in the country.
But his cricketing journey started many years ago with Red Bull Campus Cricket.
Ruturaj represented his college team Marathwada Mitra Mandal’s College of Commerce (MMCC), Pune in the tournament, winning the India title for three consecutive years from 2016 to 2018.
MMCC is the most successful team in the history of Red Bull Campus Cricket in India, having won the tournament in three out of 10 years it has been conducted in the country. And Ruturaj has been at the core of these positive results, even winning the individual award of ‘Best batsman of the tournament’ in 2018.
As the tournament completes 10 years in India, we speak with Ruturaj about his experience playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket and representing his college team.
How did your journey as a cricketer begin with Red Bull Campus Cricket?
I’ve played at least 10-12 games in Red Bull Campus Cricket at a state and national level. It was a wonderful experience where I got the chance to meet great players and compete against good teams. It was the perfect platform for an upcoming player like me at a time when I needed to establish myself in cricket.
Are there any key achievements that you think pushed you forward after playing in the tournament?
The first year I played Red Bull Campus Cricket, I was the highest scorer in the tournament and I performed well in every match. In the finals, I was playing against Mumbai which had very experienced players who had played in big T20 tournaments. Looking back, our team was a bit inexperienced in terms of our careers or playing cricket at an international level. So I had to step up and contribute a bit more for the team. I scored a half century in the final, which helped a lot. The next year as well, we were about to be knocked out of the group stage and then learnt that one win might help us. I made a crucial 60 which helped us win. I scored a half century in the semi-finals and finals as well. These experiences helped me grow as a person and a player.
Any personal anecdotes or stories of playing Red Bull Campus Cricket which you cherish?
In my first year of Red Bull Campus Cricket 2016, when I was playing against Mumbai, we scored just 120 runs. Looking at the opposing teams’ batting skills, it seemed difficult to win. But we did our best with our bowling and made it a tight match – I think it went down to two balls with nine runs needed for them to win; one batsman hit a six and the last ball was a double, so the match was a tie and went to a super over. The Super Over was a new situation for me. My captain came up to me and told me that I would be going in but I didn’t feel confident enough. But my captain trusted me so I went in. We were batting second and had to chase 14 runs. I think that Super Over was also tied, but we win because we had scored more boundaries. Winning that match against Mumbai was an amazing experience.
The next year, we lost two group stage matches and would have been knocked out of the tournament. But the morning of the third match, we were told that if we win by a big margin, we might still qualify for the knockout rounds. We won the third game and went on to defeat one of the strongest teams in the semi-finals; and then went on to win the finals also. This was a huge turnaround. In 2017, we had some new players in the team who hadn’t been in such challenging situations before. This experience changed their perception of cricket. We all learnt that we should keep going till the last match and the very last ball. These two memories will always be close to me.
The story of MMCC: India's most successful college cricket team
How did Red Bull Campus Cricket help you grow?
When you come into a team as an established and famous player, there are a lot of expectations riding on your shoulders. When I played Red Bull Campus Cricket, there were a lot of expectations and everyone was relying on me to perform well. I had to contribute more than 30-40 runs each match and put in efforts in fielding as well. Red Bull Campus Cricket was the perfect platform to learn about pressure and it boosted my confidence. I’d also not played a lot of T20 cricket on a big platform before this, and playing Red Bull Campus Cricket helped me gain that experience.