Guide: How to play Ryu in Street Fighter 6

Fighting games are a complex genre. And of course, Street Fighter 6 is no exception. Although the title offers numerous opportunities to learn more about the system and the characters within the game, you may be looking for a quick overview of the strengths and strategies of the different fighters. Then you've come to the right place!

If you are still at the beginning of your Street Fighter 6 journey, the tips in this article may be a bit too much for you. We recommend our beginner's guide for you .

Today we look at “Mr. Street Fighters” on. The Ordinary Guy. Here you can find all information about Ryu.

And if you want to see how pros play Street Fighter 6, check out Red Bull Kumite South Africa . This is where 15 gaming veterans and the winner of a Last Chance Qualifier battled it out!

1 min Red Bull Kumite 2023 official announcement trailer This July, the most prestigious fighting game invitational tournament will come to Pretoria, South Africa.

01 Ryu's game plan

As in previous installments in the series, Ryu in Street Fighter 6 is a character best played at mid-range. Here he shines thanks to good pokes like standing and crouching medium kicks. He can also play his tried-and-true Fireball game, using projectiles to force enemies at medium or long range to jump, then scoop them out of the air with a Shoryuken.

However, Ryu in Street Fighter 6 is also a bit more complex than in previous parts of the series. His new special move Hashogeki allows for new combo routes or allows him to keep the pressure on the opponent with a charged version.

As soon as you have established yourself in the neutral with its powerful tools, you can always fight your way onto the offensive with good drive rush moves. Also, canceling crouching medium-kick in Drive Rush can lead to heavy pressure or a hit-confirm.

Ryu rewards good fundamentals and sheds some of the “boring main character” reputation with his new options.

11 min Mind of a Beast Daigo Umehara has been at the top of the Street Fighter world for years, but still loves each new challenge.

02 Notable normal moves

st.LP

Ryu's st.LP © Capcom

One of his two 4-frame normals. Compared to cr.LP, however, the range is slightly higher here

Can be used as a confirmation in various special moves

Good for checking or even breaking Drive Impact

st.MP

Ryu's st.MP © Capcom

Your go-to combo starter for medium confirms

Simple link in cr.MP, which can then be canceled in actually every relevant special move

cr.HP

Ryu's cr.HP © Capcom

Mexican uppercut

Solid anti-air when you don't have a Shoryuken to fall back on

st.LK

Ryu's st.LK © Capcom

Fast move for counter-pokes

Good for space traps

Ideal for buffering moves in these

cr.MK

Ryu's cr.MK © Capcom

The typical crouching medium kick of a Shoto

Good low-hitting poke

Usually cancel in Hadoken on block or hit

Shoto's... are characters like Ryu and Ken who practice Shotokan characters. Now an FG archetype.

49 min The Art of Street Fighting The world's top Street Fighter V players prepare for the fight of their lives at Red Bull Kumite.

03 Special Moves

Denjin charge

Ryu's Denjin Charge © Capcom

⬇️⬇️+👊

Gives you a charge of Denjin Charge

A maximum of one charge can be collected

Lost at the end of a round

Boosts Hadoken, Hasogeki, Shinku Hadoken, and Shin Hashogeki

Hadoken

Ryu's Hadoken © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+👊

The iconic Shoto fireball

OD Hadoken grants a knockdown

Denjin Hadoken receives another hit and flies very fast

Denjin Hadoken does not beat OD projectiles

Shoryuken

Ryu's Shoryuken © Capcom

➡️⬇️↘️+👊

Great anti air

Invulnerable to aerial attacks

OD Shoryuken is invulnerable to all attacks

Tatsumaki Senpukyaku

Ryu's Tatsumaki © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+🦶

Combo tool for corner carry

OD Tatsumaki is a good juggle starter in the corner

Highblade Kick

Ryu's Highblade Kick © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Ryu's Donkey Kick

Good Juggle in Super Art 3

Medium and hard highblade kicks are relatively safe when placed correctly

Hashogeki

Ryus Hashigeki © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

The regular versions of Hashogeki are purely combo tools

Denshin Hashogeki is + on block

04 Super-Moves

Shinku Hadoken (Super-Art 1)

Ryu's Shinku Hadoken © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+👊

Cancel from normal moves

Invulnerable to strikes and throws

Overwrites non-super projectiles

Shin Hashogeki (Super-Art 2)

Ryu's Shin Hashogeki © Capcom

⬇️↙️⬅️⬇️↙️⬅️+👊

Cancel from OD special moves

Completely invulnerable

Button can be held to charge the Move

Shin Shoryuken (Super-Art 3)

Ryu's Shin Shoryuken © Capcom

⬇️↘️➡️⬇️↘️➡️+🦶

Completely invulnerable

05 Modern Controls Ryu

Ryu doesn't lose much if you decide to play him with Modern Controls. His biggest loss is a standing medium kick. However, this is manageable, since you keep crouching medium kick as your poke and you have standing medium punch as a confirm tool.

Both Hasogeki and Denjin Charge are not available via the Special shortcut and still need to be entered manually.

Like most characters with a "real" DP, Ryu benefits from a terrific anti-air, triggered by just a single button press, thanks to Modern Controls.

DP... just before "Dragon Punch" describes special moves like Shoryukens that are completely invulnerable.

06 Tips & Tricks

Denshin Hashogeki is easy to hitconfirm as the move hits multiple times. It can also just be pressed, since it's + on block in the worst case. On hit, follow up with Tatsumaki or a drive rush combo.

If you finish a combo with Tatsumaki, you'll come out close enough to your opponent to get good Oki afterwards.

If you end a combo with Highblade Kick (Medium or Heavy) you have enough space to take a Denshin Charge afterwards.

OD Highblade Kick results in a wallbounce. After that you can left a Shoryuken, Super-Art or Super-Art 2.

Oki... stands for the Japanese term Okizeme and describes the mixup game after a knockdown.