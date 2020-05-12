What Sandunes experienced at her first participation at F of X

F of X is a festival for creators that takes place in Jim Corbett National Park.

The four-day festival in the forest attempts to bring together creative-minded people to a hospitable space with good vibes that can help inculcate ideas and fuel their creative processes.

By dissolving the boundaries between the 40 speakers and the 400 attendees, the festival aims to provide a platform where artists, illustrators, musicians, writers, podcasters, inventors, therapists, film-makers and growth hackers can come together to participate in workshops and seminars that can inspire creativity and become a catalyst for collaborations.

The founders of F of X identify four distinct dimensions that play a vital part in living a creative life; the heart, mind, soul and hands – signifying intention, knowledge, inner consciousness and creative skills respectively. Each person giving a talk or conducting a workshop at the festival focuses on one or more of these dimensions.

We asked much-loved music producer and keys player Sanaya Ardeshir, aka Sandunes, about her first experience at F of X and the session she conducted at the festival.

How much did you know about F of X before you went?

I found out about the festival through the team at Red Bull India. I hadn't heard of it before. They explained to me how Red Bull had presented a talk with Consolidate followed by a performance in 2019 – the first edition of the festival. From what I understood, it was a gathering of knowledge, ideas, and art sharing in Jim Corbett National Park – it sounded amazing!

Could you describe what the setting was like as well as your experience of the stay?

I had a really special experience at F of X. The backdrop of where it was being held was only a small piece of it. At the festival, I had an opportunity to present a couple of different shapes of my work, and had opportunities to participate and take from what was being shared at other people's sessions. I hadn’t previously attended something like this that isn't solely focused on music technology, so that was super refreshing for me.

Could you tell us a little bit about the creativity workshop you conducted?

My workshop, is something I've been hosting for the past year. It is a format that is an IRL extension of a curriculum I'm currently working on. The basic premise of the workshop is to make available a series of tools and approaches for creators to navigate the underbelly of the creative process: the self-doubt, the procrastination, the hurdles of perfectionism, and all the challenging shadows that being an artist can bring with it. It's current version is a short-session from which artists, innovators, creators (and in the future – high functioning executives) can take away bits and pieces, and compile their own sort of protocol.

I am certainly planning on doing more of these. So far I've been slotting them in at festivals and events, but later this year I'm planning to host longer formats that will have deeper impact by supporting applicants to employ new creative habits over a period of time.

It definitely enriches me to be hosting and leading these sessions – it's very close to my heart as I came up with the core content whilst going through a creative struggle myself. At a time when performance can seem very empty and narcissistic, this has brought a lot of meaning and purpose back into my work. So it's going to be a bit of a focus moving forward.

In addition to my workshop, we also hosted a session around Activated Listening, which was a great experience. We spoke about Searching For Sound – the Red Bull series on music in Indian streets – and how the impact of that project has become a part of the creative approach in my personal practice.

Based on your workshop, do you have any recommendations for stimulating and nurturing creativity that people can use as a starting off point?