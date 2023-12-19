The Ground Beneath Her Feet: Sandunes’ most expansive album yet

The November 2023 release of electronic music composer and multi-instrumentalist Sandunes aka Sanaya Ardeshir’s new record The Ground Beneath Her Feet closed the longest gap between her albums or EPs – two years and four months. It’s been worth the wait because the 13-track effort is her most ambitious and expansive collection until date, and more importantly, marks a fundamental shift in the ways she thinks about making music.

“I want my work to reflect the time that we’re living in,” says Sanaya. The seed for this, she says, was planted during the pandemic, when most of the album’s songs were composed. It’s during some of those locked down months that she also began reading the book that gives the collection its name, Salman Rushdie’s 1999 novel The Ground Beneath Her Feet , the title of which relates on the album’s myriad inspirations on multiple levels.

“There are many themes, and they all dovetail into the title, because it’s pointing to something that’s bigger than you, something that connects you to the natural world.”

Sandunes © Maitreya Shah

The idea

The concept, Sanaya says, was “grounded in transition”, and charts a period of time since 2020 when her partner, bassist Krishna Jhaveri, and she left their homes in Mumbai and began leading a nomadic life that has included stints in Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and finally the US, which they’ve made a semi-permanent base.

“That shape of living has provided a very interesting sense of levity and openness. The downside is a little bit of fatigue because you’re constantly packing and moving. And I’d really love to have my own mugs in my own kitchen and the routine that everyday objects can provide.”

The inability to put down roots resulted in her realising the importance of responding to her immediate surroundings in her music, and the need for it to express a collective, rather than individual experience.

“I think largely, [as a consequence of the proliferation of] celebrity and influencer culture and the amazing technology that facilitates doing everything individually, the point we’re at in the trajectory of music overall is a dangerous place,” says Sanaya. “It’s allowing us to disappear into our own devices both for leisure and productivity and it’s robbing us of a necessary shared [space] not only for our pleasure but also for making people more tolerant to difference.”

Much of the feeling of connectedness comes through collaborations and this album has the most number of featured artists and contributing instrumentalists than any of her releases so far. Singers Ramya Pothuri and Half Waif aka Ananda “Nandi” Rose, who appeared on earlier releases, return on The Ground Beneath Her Feet , which features duet partners such as vocalists KAVYA, Peni Candra Rini and Gideon Crevoshay; saxophonist and clarinetist José Fernando Solares Jiménez; cellist Jess Cox; violinist Ellie Stanford; double bass player Miguel Velazquez Matija; mandolin player Victor Angeleas; and Carla Derepic, who plays the quena, an ancient Bolivian flute.

“I’m realising, especially after having been in Los Angeles for a little while and seeing how much of a collaborative culture exists – and how many people work on a single tune – that the music is richer as a result,” says Sanaya, who has played the electric piano, harpsichord, synthesiser, marimba, and other percussion instruments on the album. “I’m understanding better how to orchestrate and write for various instruments.”

The effect of this new approach is a richly layered set of tunes that infuses more emotion into her nu-jazz-leaning electronic escapades than ever before. The Ground Beneath Her Feet , for lack of a better phrase, is perhaps the most “warm sounding” collection in her discography.

The inspiration

Concerns about the impact of climate change were a recurring inspiration. The album’s ties to nature can be perceived from track names such as ‘Pelican Dance’ , ‘Earthquake’ , ‘Tsunami’ , ‘Cyclone’ and ‘Flamingo Dreams’ .

‘Cyclone’ , for instance, was in the works while Sanaya and Krishna were in Goa in May 2021, and includes recordings from the night cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast and they saw trees get uprooted and a compound wall collapse.

The title of ‘Flamingo Dreams’ , composed during a trip to Berlin, is a nod to the flamingoes who make their annual visit to the mudflats of Sewri in Mumbai.

“In the last three years, I’ve become extremely fond of birds,” says Sanaya. “I’m an aspiring birder. That’s a function of change because we move from one location to another and the bird call is totally different.”

Plus, she says, we might not be able to hear those calls for long. “Through our project Ears to the Ground , we’ve been talking to a lot of bio-acousticians and I’ve been reading and learning about how birds are disappearing.”

In some sense, The Ground Beneath Her Feet is an off-shoot of Ears to the Ground, and includes its field recordings of natural soundscapes. Recordings of the same spots overnight and in the daytime can be heard on the album opener ‘Mother Figure’ , which starts with the chirps of insects captured in the evening and closes with birdsong in the morning. “The idea of that piece is it takes you from dusk into dawn.”

The live performance

Taking the album to the stage has entailed a process of adaptation that she finds daunting and enjoyable at the same time.

“I always find myself in this situation where the studio production ends up being very different from the live show, but luckily, I get a big kick out of the process,” says Sanaya who premiered the album at the Magnetic Fields festival in Rajasthan and will perform a stand-alone show at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre in Mumbai on 23rd December .

“I’ve come to really like the [idea] of the live show being a unique thing that happens in that moment and if you’re there, you’re there and it doesn’t necessarily happen in the same way again.”

Sandunes © Maitreya Shah

The show will have Aditya Ashok on drums, Krishna Jhaveri on synth and bass, Keshav Dhar on guitar, and Crevoshay on vocals for the tracks he sings as well as live visuals by artists Parag Mital and Sourya Sen.

“I’m more a music director in this equation,” says Sanaya who adds that with this pair of concerts, she’s trying to see how far she can merge the worlds of experimentalism and electronic dance music and have it all performed with live instruments.

“I don’t see a return for smaller versions of performances or going back to the solo shows. Not for this kind of music.”