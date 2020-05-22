How Sandunes created her latest music for Spare Some Time

I’ve been fortunate to be able to stand on the sidelines for the last decade to watch Sanaya Ardeshir , aka Sandunes , scale new heights in this increasingly challenging and gruelling industry we call the music business.

From managing tours and residencies in the UK, USA and Europe all by herself, supporting Bonobo in the UK and India, collaborating with the likes of Richard Spaven, Pretty Lights and Anchorsong, to remixing George Fitzgerald, it’s been an inspiring journey. But not without soul-crushing challenges.

Luckily for Sanaya, it’s the intensity of the emotions – whether good or bad – that fuel her creative process

“I’ve really been trying to write music from the heart,” she says. “I recognised somewhere that the mind is an extremely powerful and innovative place to create from, but my music-making process was not moving me as much as it used to in the very beginning. Maybe it’s a function of where you are in your life, or perhaps it has to do with making a conscious choice. I’m not sure. But with this batch of songs, I was finally able to return to a vulnerable and occasionally painful place, utilising song writing as a sort of self-soothing mechanism. That was super different for me, and also very gratifying.”

This batch of songs she references is her latest EP titled Spare Some Time, her sophomore release on German label K7 (after her debut ’11:11’ in September last year).

Don’t take it lightly, but do take yourself lightly. Sandunes

Sandunes © Viktor Sloth

Catching up with Sanaya on the eve of her release, she seems to be at a pivotal point in her life. While being a musician is one of the first things one would associate with the jazz pianist-turned-electronic music producer, it certainly isn’t an overarching identity.

Sanaya has recently launched a podcast series titled A Sound Approach, in which she speaks with powerhouse creative women from across the country. She has also taken her first few steps into the education space. As an Ableton certified trainer, she frequently conducts masterclasses and is currently mentoring several upcoming producers, helping them sharpen their craft and navigate the industry. And serendipitously enough, it was this very exploration outside of music-making that helped her write and finish her latest musical offering.

“As music makers, there’s a danger of becoming a bit unidimensional because we’re so intent on being ‘full-time musicians’. As if we have failed in the eyes of the digital-streaming-consciousness if we’re not making music ‘full time’. And the truth of that reality (of doing music full-time) is that it is so difficult for most – that it can only be attained if we’re willing to compromise pretty heavily on well-rounded, balanced and wholesome lives. I think I finally got a bit tired of that idea and it felt very freeing to think of other means and mechanisms of supporting myself, other mediums of art to express myself, and other modalities of connection. And somewhere that freedom brought back the innocent lightness with which I had arrived at music and fallen in love with it in the first place. I guess this is something on the lines of ‘Don’t take it lightly, but do take yourself lightly.”

When we spoke of the music-making process for this EP, one word came up more than a few times – simplicity.

“I made some conscious attempts to try not to over complicate or over-intellectualise the music. Or to use the music and this record as a medium to prove my worthiness as a music producer; an obvious knee-jerk to many years of raised eyebrows as a female music producer. It might have been a first for me to let a song be a song and not overcomplicate it. [A first] to feel vulnerable, honest and emotional while beginning as well as while finishing the songs, and to stop getting caught up in how judged it will be, because people will judge it. That's the less talked about cost of having an audience and engaging in the privilege of making art that you can share with the world.”

Sanaya isn’t immune to the frustrations that come with being a music producer, but she seems to have made peace with the fact that it’s part of the journey.

“It’s funny how spiritually connected and then how utterly disdainful I can feel about music-making, sometimes even within the same day. The relationship is a colourful one and encompasses the entire spectrum, including the darker shades. I think if it wasn’t music, it would be some other form of art or expression – but the catharsis, the healing and the connection are what this medium facilitates for me – and I’ve come to recognise that I really need those things in order to find my feet in this world.”

It’s about connection, within the process, and beyond it. The goal is connection. Sandunes

Although this isn’t the first time you can hear collaborators on a Sandunes record, this is her first EP without a single instrumental track.

“I was re-creating processes and bringing my ears towards more pop and indie music and away from instrumental electronica for a while. And it was overall such a rewarding and wholesome process, to centre the music around voice – to be able to work with language, phrasing and poetry. It felt so obvious and very new at the same time. Not to mention these are people whose instrument lies dormant within their very bodies. Say what you will, singers and vocalists bring a really unique energy when they enter a space. It’s humbling to be a part of their process.”

Working with singers can feel like the best sonic palette to work with for electronic music producers. And more than that, the human connection in the studio can be an even more rewarding experience for so many of us that work in solitude, spending countless hours by ourselves in the studio.

“I remember feeling like this was the epiphany of the year for me when I reached out to Rachel to record Simple Thing – the last track on the EP. I was writing the lyrics for it and while the line, ‘It’s a simple thing,’ repeats itself, I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, it’s about connection, and that’s it. It’s that simple. It’s a simple thing! It’s a simple thing!’ It was clear to me in a new way – as if I had never fully understood that concept before. A classic studio epiphany. I want to try and hold on to this piece for the music I’m continuing to make, that it’s about connection, within the process, and beyond it. The goal is connection.”

While the singers featured on Spare Some Time – Josh Fernandez (J-Babe, F-16s), Sohrab Nicholson (LandsLands fka. Nicholson), Ramya Pothuri and Rachel Varghese (IAMI) – give the EP immense depth, Sanaya is quick to acknowledge all the forces that came together to make this EP possible.

“Rohan Rajadhyakshya’s synth swaps, Rhys D’Souza laying down layers of saxophone takes, Nathan Thomas’ bass lines, an impromptu drum recording with Jamie Houghton (UK), and then hopping from one mix studio to another, interspersed by that much needed voice from my then manager Ed Williams, who was able to point out when something could use more of a tweak to sound better.”

As a founding member of the producer collective DASTA, Sanaya is acutely aware of the importance of a supportive community.

“I leaned heavily on my peer-group/artist community for borrowed gear and borrowed ears. That’s the stuff that really makes up the building blocks from which this music came.”

Looking ahead can be daunting but Sanaya seems to have already plotted her next moves without wasting much time.

“I'm releasing a collaborative album with Richard Spaven this August, and I'm currently working on my next EP with more collaborations, due to release later this year. I'm also working to finish production on my piano-centric album Hand Of Thought which looks like it will come together for early 2021.”