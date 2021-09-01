10 things you didn’t know about Sarah Zadrazil

The midfield maestro is one of Austria's best-known footballers, with over 80 caps for her country. This you may already be aware of, but do you know these 10 things about Sarah Zadrazil ?

1. She was the only girl in an all-boys team

Zadrazil played alongside boys in her local club until she turned 14. She started playing at five, joining her older brother in her small hometown of St Gilgen in Austria, where her father was a football coach.

“It didn’t bother me at the time,” she says. “I was accepted as part of the team and I was one of the best players. I was very young and learned a lot playing with the boys.”

2. She played while studying to be a Kindergarten teacher and joined the Austria national youth team

“Football took a lot of time, and sometimes there were a moments when I thought, ‘ok, time for an away game again this weekend, my friends are all doing something else…’ but it was always fun for me and I reminded myself I play football because it's my passion.”

3. She can ride a unicycle – and it served a purpose!

“I used to go to school in my hometown on the unicycle when I was about 12 or 13,” she smiles. "It was a part of co-ordination and balance training for skiing… I think I can still do it. I can even juggle on the unicycle.”

Think this is good? She can also juggle on a unicycle © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

4. She misses Quark

Zadrazil loves Quark, which is a fresh dairy product popular in the United States, where she took up a sports scholarship at the East Tennessee State University in 2012 and trained with professional women’s team Portland Thorns in Portland, Oregon in 2016.

"Quark is useful for so many things,” she laughs. She loved her time in the United States and campus life. “The cool thing in America is that football really is a women’s game. Every little girl plays football, every high school and college has a team. Portland Thorns play every game to a sold-out crowd of 18,000 people. It’s another world. I think we're moving that way in Europe – it's becoming normal for women and girls to play football – but the Americans are way ahead of us and it was a great to experience this.”

5. She’s a Euro semi finalist

Zadrazil was part of the Austria national team that made it to the Euro semi finals in 2017.

“I'll never forget that tournament: the experience of being the underdog then making it to the semi-final and seeing a whole country become euphoric. Up to then no one had been interested in women’s football, but then 12,000 people watched us in the semi-final in the public viewing area in Vienna.”

6. She was named Austrian Footballer of the Year

In December 2018, she won the first-ever Austrian Footballer of the Year award, as voted by a panel of coaches from Austria's Bundesliga and awarded by press agency DiePresse. Shortly after, she also added the 2018–19 Salzburger Leonidas Sportwoman of the Year award to her trophy cabinet.

Austria's semi final run at the 2017 Euros caught the public's imagination © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool I'll never forget that tournament: the experience of being the underdog then making it to the semi final and seeing a whole country become euphoric Sarah Zadrazil

7. She's a UEFA Goal of the Season nominee

Her long-range goal for Bayern in the Champions League semi final against Chelsea in 2021 earned her a nomination for UEFA Goal of the Season, alongside male peers such as Paul Pogba. In fact, she won the Bundesliga title in her first season with the German team.

“There was never a moment where I said to myself, ‘I want to be a professional footballer’. I just kept playing football because I loved it and it was fun.”

8. She’s scared of spiders

“These days luckily at the level at which I’m playing the locker rooms are pristine, but it wasn’t always like that, things were different once. If there were spiders around, I’d be as far away as possible.”

Sarah won the Bundesliga title at her first attempt © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool Sarah likes to keep as far away from spiders as possible! © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

9. Her favourite food is Kasnocken – dumplings with cheese

“It’s an Austrian speciality and we always used to eat it as children in the ski huts. I can’t make it myself, but my mother can. I always get a message from my parents before every game wishing me luck and from my grandma as well who's 74.”

10. She records video diaries on life as a player

“It’s important for me to show that you can play football as a woman or a girl, do that professionally and keep your enjoyment of the game. I try to show on my social media platforms what everyday life is like. I think Vlogs are a super way. I’m happy that I can show that it's possible, it's fun. It’s not always easy and you may have to make some sacrifices, but it’s worth it.”