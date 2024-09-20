Saumya Kamble: Red Bull Dance Your Style feels like a dance celebration

What street dance styles do you practice?
I specialize in freestlye dancing, but have a keen interest in popping, waving, and other illusionary styles.
What is your favourite experience as a dancer?
My favourite experiences include performing in front of a live audience and the opportunity to learn from other competitors.
Are there any dance crews or collectives that you are part of?
No, I’m not a part of any dance crew. I love representing myself.
What other associations do you have as a dancer?
I started my career in dance by participating in dance battles from a very young age. Later I was part of a national reality show named India’s Best Dancer, and I was the winner of season 2 of the show. Since then, I’ve been a choreographer on many reality shows and also choreographed songs for movies. In dance, I’ve had experiences being a battler, contestant, and a choreographer; each gives me a completely different feeling and sense of responsibility.
What do you know about Red Bull Dance Your Style from the international events?
Red Bull Dance Your Style is a VIBE! I have been watching videos from Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final for a few years now and I’ve always enjoyed watching all the battles. It really doesn’t feel like you are watching a dance battle or competition; it feels like a dance celebration.
How do you feel about being the Indian wildcard for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final 2024?
I feel grateful to have been chosen as the Indian representative. I’m filled with pride and I recognize it is definitely a huge responsibility. Holding up the tricolour flag and representing my country through my art has always been a dream that I’ve pursued. I’m blessed to be able to represent India and grateful to Red Bull for having given me this opportunity. I’m sure this is going to be an amazing experience for me.
What was your reaction when you were first told about being the wildcard?
At first, I was spellbound. And then there was a sense of responsibility that I felt for representing my country. But while I felt that responsibility, I also felt very excited for the opportunity to dance on the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final stage.
What are you expecting about the world final and why should people get their tickets to the event at NSCI Dome?
I’m expecting an amazing energy from all the dancers coming from different parts of the world. We rarely get to see so many dancers from around the globe visit India for an international dance event. So this is the perfect time for us to showcase our talent and exchange our culture through dance. It’s a great opportunity for the audience to witness global dancers showcasing their talent. I think people should get their tickets for Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final because NSCI Dome is a fantastic venue and this is going to be a historical event.
What are your hopes/expectations for Indian dance that can be built on from Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final being hosted in Mumbai?
As we all know, India has great diversity in culture, and as a country we also represent the true form of unity in diversity. So I think at this event, we have a chance to represent different dance styles coming from different parts of our country and we can blend them with international styles. Red Bull Dance Your Style is where we can showcase our true Indian street dance styles on a world stage.