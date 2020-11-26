If Scuderia AlphaTauri can do this in 2020, imagine 2021...

More than 500 guests and media representatives, including Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey, joined on February 14 at Hangar-7 in Salzburg to get a glimpse of the new livery and teamwear. Hosted by

, the spotlight was shone on the innovative approach the team would be bringing to race days. French driver

, who remained from the Scuderia Toro Rosso team, said: "I do believe we'll be the coolest team, for sure, in terms of outfits. We'll have a great looking, comfortable outfit for all of us."