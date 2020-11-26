If Scuderia AlphaTauri can do this in 2020, imagine 2021...
When Scuderia AlphaTauri launched to the world in February, they promised to introduce an exciting new style to the F1 grid. After an action-packed year, it’s safe to say they delivered.
Scuderia AlphaTauri, the racing team named after Red Bull's premium fashion brand, have enjoyed a memorable debut season in the glamorous world of Formula One. And with three races to go, they aren’t finished yet. Here are seven moments from the journey so far.
1. All eyes on the launch
More than 500 guests and media representatives, including Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey, joined on February 14 at Hangar-7 in Salzburg to get a glimpse of the new livery and teamwear. Hosted by David Coulthard, the spotlight was shone on the innovative approach the team would be bringing to race days. French driver Pierre Gasly, who remained from the Scuderia Toro Rosso team, said: "I do believe we'll be the coolest team, for sure, in terms of outfits. We'll have a great looking, comfortable outfit for all of us."
2. Putting the AT01 to the test
The team's striking new blue and white design was a big hit during pre-season testing, with fans voting it the ‘best looking car of the year’ in the official F1 poll. Gasly and Russian team-mate Daniil Kvyat completing 384 laps in total during the first Barcelona test. The second test a week later at the same location also saw the team make confident strides, with early indications showing they'd be strong midfield contenders.
Scuderia AlphaTauri F1 gets rolling
3. A long-awaited lights-out
The Austrian Grand Prix finally got the 2020 season under way on July 5 after the calendar had been delayed due to the global pandemic. The season started with Gasly and Kvyat qualifying in 12th and 13th respectively. It was the Frenchman who put his marker down on race day with the Rouen native carving through the field to bank seventh at the chequered flag – just 16 seconds behind the winner Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes – which produced six crucial points in the team's opening race.
4. Behind the scenes with Open The Doors
The documentary Open the Doors – released in the wake of the Styrian Grand Prix around the Red Bull Ring that netted the team one point with Kvyat's 10th place – gave fans a unique perspective on the pressure, emotion and hard work involved in starting and restarting a season put on hold by a global pandemic. Team Principal Franz Tost recounts the uncertainty of the team's long flight home from the cancelled Australian GP in Melbourne, while viewers also got an insight into the gruelling training schedule behind pursuing the perfect pitstop and how crucial communication is in the team from the perspective of Technical Director Jody Egginton.
Open the Doors
5. Gasly makes history in Italy
Gasly shook up the racing scene in September with his masterful drive to a maiden victory at the Italian Grand Prix. The unexpected win at the team's home race in Monza was a first for the team since 2008, when they were known as Scuderia Toro Rosso. Gasly took advantage of the opportunities that came his way and expertly steered his machine to the chequered flag. Gasly, who received a message from his country's President, said afterwards. “It's amazing, honestly. I've been through so many things in the last 18 months and it's better than anything I expected.”
6. A first test for Yuki Tsunoda
Emerging Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda got the chance to get behind the wheel of an F1 car for the first time when he completed a debut test with the team's 2018 car in early November. The Red Bull and Honda protégé is currently third in the 2020 Formula 2 standings and he completed 300km towards getting a F1 Super Licence in wet and dry conditions at Imola. He declared: "It was a whole different world to the F2 car I'm racing this year, especially in terms of the increased power and also the braking performance. I didn't worry about my lap times, I just focused on getting used to the F1 car. I did a lot of physical training to prepare for this."
7. A stylish excursion on the streets of Istanbul
To celebrate F1 returning to Turkey and the debut of premium fashion brand AlphaTauri’s collection at select Vakkorama Stores, Gasly and his Aston Martin Red Bull Racing colleague Alex Albon take to the streets of Istanbul as they drove on the 15 July Martyrs Bridge with the Bosphorus Strait – that separates Europe and Asia – providing a breathtaking background. Gasly and Albon piloted their cars along the 1,560m-long suspension bridge to become the first drivers to perform a pit stop and donuts in one city across two continents. Gasly said: "Any time you have the possibility to drive a Formula 1 car at an iconic landmark is special. It was incredible to drive on the Bosphorus Bridge, thinking that in a blink of an eye you cross the border between two continents – just amazing!"