Find out what Shahrukh Khan thinks about Red Bull Campus Cricket

Red Bull Campus Cricket was talked about a lot when I was growing up and when I was playing in school. From the time that I was a school kid, I always aspired to play in the tournament since it was the defining platform for young cricketers to make it big. College cricket is competitive and Red Bull Campus Cricket has contributed a lot to cricketers across India. It has been a great journey to play in Red Bull Campus Cricket and represent my college and my country. I scored 15 runs off 16 balls in the first match in the tournament, which is a memory I cherish even today.

