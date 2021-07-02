Shehroze Kashif: In pursuit of the tallest peaks

At the age of 11, Shehroze Kashif spotted a couple of climbers during a trip to the mountains in Mansehra district with his father. “I saw some people with bags and stuff going up the hill. I asked my father about it and got to know they were going for the Makra Peak. At that moment, I had the curiosity that what is it like on the peak,” he said.

Curiosity may have killed the cat but it led Kashif to the top of several mountains. Soon after, the Lahore-based pre-teen trekked up the 3885m Makra Peak himself. He followed it up with the 4080m Musa Ka Musalla Peak. From then on, it was one peak after another in his so-far seven-year trajectory. At age 14, he had reached the peak of Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp and at 15, he conquered the Khurdo Pin Pass (5800m). And well, the game was afoot.

Shehroze gained the title of “The Broad Boy” by summiting 12th highest peak © Shehroze Kashif

In the summers of 2019, he attempted his first 8000m peak by summiting the world’s 12th highest peak, the 8047m Broad Peak to become the world’s youngest mountaineer to climb Broad Peak at 17 and gained the title of “The Broad Boy”.

After gaining the title and taking inspiration from the Italian Mountaineer Reinhold Messner, who climbed all eight-thousanders (8000ers), constituting the 14 highest peaks of the world, Kashif immediately decided to do the same and make a record of being the youngest mountaineer to do so.

Just before he went climbing the world’s highest peak in Nepal, at the age of 18, he did Khusar Gang, a 6,050m peak Alpine style (with no supplementary oxygen). The following year, he aimed for his life’s biggest expedition: Mount Everest.

Shehroze Kashif - youngest Pakistani mountaineer to summit Mount Everest. © Shehroze Kashif

In 2020, at the age of 19, Kashif followed his goal to become the youngest Pakistani mountaineer to summit the 8848.46m Mount Everest.

“I know that this is an expensive sport, but the love I have for the mountains is more valuable. Although I have climbed several peaks, I am still curious about what it will be like on the top of the mountain I haven’t climbed. This gives me the motivation to stay focused and go on,” said the young, passionate mountaineer.

“Everest was my second 8000m+ peak. I still have 12 peaks left, and that will require a lot of financing. Till now, my father has financed me, but I don’t think that will continue any longer,” he laughed, adding that he might need sponsors from the private and the government sector to complete the challenge.

Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to summit the Mount Everest, breaking the record of Samina Baig, the first Pakistani woman on Everest, who was also the youngest Pakistani at the age of 23 to summit the tallest 8,000er in the world.

Some Pakistani mountaineers have taken up other challenges, such as Asad Memon, who has completed four of the Seven Summit Challenge. But for Kashif is hell bent on finishing the biggest challenge in mountaineering. “The challenge I have taken is of climbing the fourteen 8000m above mountains of the world all located in Asia, mainly in China, Pakistan and Nepal border. Five out of them namely K2, Gasherbrum 1 and 2, Broad Peak and Nanga Parbat are located in Pakistan.”

Shehroze Kashif © Shehroze Kashif

Kashif aims to summit all of them in the next two years in order to finish the challenge by the age of 21. Currently, the record is held by Nepali mountaineer Chhang Dawa Sherpa who did the same by the age of 30.

Talking about fitness and training, the young mountaineer always climbed high peaks to keep himself ready to go.

“Pakistan has high peaks and to keep my body and mind strong, I often climb different mountains. Sometimes we have to make a difficult decision in extremely tough situations; that is where your mental strength helps, which is especially important for climbing 8000m peaks.”

Before Kashif, Pakistan has had five mountaineers who reached the top of the tallest 8,000m peak. Nazir Sabir was the first Pakistani to climb Everest on May 17, 2000, and years later, Hasan Sadpara, Samina Baig, Abdul Jabbar Bhatti and Mirza Ali reached the top of the tallest 8,000m peak. So far, all Pakistani summits have been done with the use of supplemental oxygen.

Here's to the dreamers who live their dreams and encourage others to follow theirs.