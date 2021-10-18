Shivam Dube shares his Red Bull Campus Cricket stories from 2014

Shivam Dube is a well-known Indian cricketer who has represented Mumbai in domestic cricket for many years.

He made his debut for Mumbai in the 2015-16 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Two years later he was called up to Mumbai’s squad for the Ranji Trophy and has been a mainstay every since.

He has several achievements to his name from the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season, including several five-wicket hauls, scoring his maiden first-class century, and scoring five sixes in an over. He was the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in 2018 with 23 wickets from eight matches.

After these performances, he was picked by the Bengaluru team in India’s biggest T20 franchise league, and was later called up to the Indian national team, making his T20I and ODI debuts the same year. He now plays for Rajasthan Royals.

But it was Shivam’s journey with Red Bull Campus Cricket that set him up for success. He represented Rizvi College, Mumbai, at the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2014 India Finals. His team won the national final to become India champions, and earned the right to represent India at the World Finals in London; Shivam’s his first international exposure.

As the tournament completes 10 years in India, we speak with Shivam about his experience playing in Red Bull Campus Cricket and representing his country.

Shivam with his teammates at Red Bull Campus Crickeet 2014 World Finals © Rutger Pauw | Red Bull Content Pool

How did your journey as a cricketer begin with Red Bull Campus Cricket?

I was called upon by the sports coach of Rizvi College, Sonawane sir, to represent the college team at Red Bull Campus Cricket. It was very exciting to get that opportunity as all my friends were also playing in the tournament. It was exciting because it was my first all-India tournament and then I got to play internationally too. It was a great experience as it taught me the ropes of T20 cricket.

Any personal anecdotes or stories of playing Red Bull Campus Cricket which you cherish?

The World Finals were held in London and it was my first-ever international trip. It was great to practice in different climatic conditions. It was an interesting personal experience as well. I remember we had a hearty laugh when we were jaywalking while going to our hotel and one of the locals called us out to tell us it was illegal. It was funny because without knowing we broke the local rules in a foreign country on the first day there. Red Bull Campus Cricket also taught me about playing T20 internationally. It made me realize that playing in international conditions makes you much more confident and gives you a lot of experience. I came back a lot more confident and smarter.

Rizvi Mumbai, National Champions

How did Red Bull Campus Cricket help you grow?

The tournament helped me learn a lot at a young age by giving me exposure to international cricket. We played tough matches against difficult teams, and we won. We experienced the emotions of representing and playing for our country. I was nervous, but I also realized nervousness is necessary as it helps you to perform well.

Also, I realized that Red Bull Campus Cricket in India was much more challenging than the World Finals because we have great talent in our country. All the state players were very experienced and I got the opportunity to learn a lot from them. Playing for Mumbai was also a matter of pride as well. I learnt a lot from players like my Rizvi College captain Kevin Almeida, who was a senior player from the Mumbai team and a very good batsman. I admire him a lot. I also got the opportunity to interact with Shashank Singh, who was a good all-rounder and taught me a lot.